Bollywood Roundup: Rajesh Shringarpure, Allu Arjun, Vikram, and more…

Rajesh Shringarpure reflects on massive transformation in TV content

Mumbai– Actor Rajesh Shringarpure, who is seen on the show ‘Punyashlok Ahilyabai’, believes that TV is a reflection of our society.

Being in the industry for quite some time now, he has witnessed a lot of changes in content over the past 10 years.

Sharing his thoughts on the same, Rajesh said: “From saas-bahu dramas to reality shows to thought provoking shows based on societal issues, the kind of content shown on television has undergone a massive transformation. And the audience is liking this change as the content is at par with the current times.”

He added: “Similarly, a show like ‘Punyashlok Ahilyabai’ reflects many issues from girl child education to widow remarriage to women holding important positions and reforming the tax system, our show tackles it all.”

'Punyashlok Ahilyabai' airs on Sony Entertainment Television.

Allu Arjun apologises to irate journo after delay at press meet

Bengaluru– ‘Pushpa’ star Allu Arjun apologised to an irate Kannada film journalist after the actor’s team arrived late for a press meet to promote his movie in Bengaluru.

With Allu Arjun and Rashmika Mandanna as the lead pair, ‘Pushpa’ is all set to hit the screens on Friday.

During a promotional visit on Wednesday, Allu Arjun and his team had arrived late at the venue in Bengaluru.

Irked by the ‘Pushpa’ team’s delay, a Kannada journalist had slammed Allu Arjun, Rashmika Mandanna and others.

“You and your team informed that press meet is scheduled at 11:15, and you have come at 1:15, is it fair?” the journalist questioned. “We are here since then, with all the cameras around, waiting for you people,” he said.

Allu Arjun has apologised to the journalist. “We have flown here all the way from Hyderabad to Bengaluru in a private jet. There was fog, and we had to follow the travel criteria.”

“Anyways, sorry for being late. But it was not intentional,” the actor said.

Though the journalist sounded rude, Allu Arjun’s timely response let them settle the issue.

Responding to this incident, some netizens think the journalist was a bit rude, while others think it is the right thing to do when the celebrities do not respect others’ time.

“When cross-state promotions happen, the media people are most inviting, while this time, the journalist was a bit rude. He could have said the same thing in a simpler way,” one user wrote.

“Someone had to remind these celebrities about them not being punctual,” another commented.

Vikram down with fever, self-isolates at home

Chennai– Actor Vikram, who has been busy shooting for his upcoming Tamil film ‘Cobra’, has chosen to isolate himselfat his home here after showing mild symptoms of Covid-19.

A source close to the unit of ‘Cobra’ told IANS, “Vikram sir has a mild temperature and therefore visited a doctor. On doctor’s advice, he has chosen to self-isolate himself at his home and take rest. He is doing fine.”

The ‘Cobra’ team, which has been shooting in Chennai, was on the verge of completing shooting. Sources say that if things had gone to plan, the team would have wrapped up shooting on December 18.

However, now, shooting of the film might have to be extended just a little longer.

The film, directed by Ajay Gnanamuthu, features Srinidhi Shetty as the female lead. It has triggered a lot of interest as it will also mark the acting debut of former cricketer Irfan Pathan.

Rashmika overwhelmed on being named ‘most influential south star’ by Forbes

Hyderabad– Actress Rashmika Mandanna says she has been overwhelmed by the love she has received ever since she topped the Forbes list of ‘Most Influential Stars’ of south cinema.

Rashmika has been juggling between shootings and the promotions for her movie ‘Pushpa’.

The ‘Dear Comrade’ actress who plays a native Chittoor woman in ‘Pushpa’, said that the makers had picked her for her familiarity with the language.

“My role in the movie is closer to reality. I worked hard for this movie. Especially the picturisation of songs was a bit difficult,” Rashmika expressed.

Recently, Rashmika topped the Forbes list of the ‘Most Influential Stars’ of south cinema.

On being quizzed about the same, the actress expressed that she has been overwhelmed by the kind of love she has received ever since.

“I feel humbled and thankful. This is what I work for. The love is unlimited. I am only thankful and trying to stay grounded as well”, Rashmika conveyed.

Rashmika is to appear in a couple of Bollywood movies, of which one is a movie alongside megastar Amitabh Bachchan.

As ‘Pushpa: The Rise’ is all set to release in theatres Friday, Rashmika has been participating in back-to-back promotions in different cities across India.

Helmed by Sukumar, ‘Pushpa’ is a two-part movie, which also stars Fahad Fassil as a bad cop.

Ayushmann, Vaani-starrer ‘Chandigarh Kare Aashiqui’ collects Rs 20.91 cr in 6 days

Mumbai– Actors Ayushmann Khurrana and Vaani Kapoor’s latest release ‘Chandigarh Kare Aashiqui’ has minted Rs 20.91 crore in six days since its release.

Trade analyst Taran Adarsh shared the figures on Twitter. He wrote: “#ChandigarhKareAashiqui is maintaining a strong trend on weekdaysa However, the shows at multiplexes have been reduced today, since #SpiderMan-ia has taken overa Fri 3.75 cr, Sat 4.87 cr, Sun 5.91 cr, Mon 2.15 cr, Tue 2.18 cr, Wed 2.05 cr. Total: a, 20.91 cr. #India biz.”

The movie raked in Rs 3.75 crore on the first day of its release.

Directed by Abhishek Kapoor, ‘Chandigarh Kare Aashiqui’ is a romantic drama, where Ayushmann plays a bodybuilder and Vaani essays the role of a zumba teacher.

The story of the film revolves around Ayushmaan’s character Manvinder Munjal ‘Manu’, a body builder from Chandigarh, who falls in love with a zumba teacher named Maanvi.

Things take a turn when he finds out that Maanvi is a transgender woman.

Akshay Kumar praises ‘Atrangi Re’ co-star Sara Ali Khan on ‘The Kapil Sharma Show’

Mumbai– Bollywood actor Akshay Kumar praised his co-star Sara Ali Khan’s work in the movie ‘Atrangi Re’ on ‘The Kapil Sharma Show’.

During a conversation, host Kapil Sharma asked Akshay’s thoughts about the new age actors. Answering the same, he said that the new generation of actors are more prepared.

“I think these guys are more prepared. When we entered the industry, we did not have so much preparation. We were learning with experience. We gained our experience by doing 60 to 70 films but, when the new actors entered the industry, they already had that kind of experience.”

He even praised Sara Ali Khan and stated that ‘Atrangi Re’ was her film: “Let me tell you, I have watched ‘Atrangi Re’. She has done such a fantastic job in the film. I was taken aback. The whole film belongs to her, then to Dhanush and then to me. She has performed so brilliantly.”

Akshay will appear as a special guest along with Sara Ali Khan and director Anand L Rai.

'The Kapil Sharma Show' airs on Sony Entertainment Television.