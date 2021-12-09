Bollywood Roundup: Parineeti Chopra, Pooja Bhatt, Katrina Kaif, and more…

Parineeti on her 10 years in Bollywood: Not going to play safe anymore

Mumbai– Parineeti Chopra made her debut 10 years ago with the film ‘Ladies vs Ricky Bahl’. She followed it up with brilliant acting performances in films like ‘Ishaqzaade’, ‘Shuddh Desi Romance’ and ‘Hasee Toh Phasee’, ‘The Girl On The Train’ and ‘Sandeep Aur Pinky Faraar. On her 10th year in cinema, the actress says that she will never play safe in her career anymore.

Parineeti says: “I have been fortunate to work in some of the landmark films in the history of Indian cinema and collaborate with some of the best directors, actors, technicians of our illustrious film industry. When you love your work, time flies and it’s happened to me.”

“As I complete 10 years in cinema, I feel I have just started my journey. I’m raring to go actually for my next decade in cinema. I’m loving the kind of offers that are coming my way because I’m getting the freedom to express myself freely.”

Parineeti added: “I’m not going to play safe anymore.”

The actress stressed that with ‘The Girl on the Train’ and ‘Sandeep Aur Pinky Faraar’, directors are seeing her “in a new light and offering me the kind of work I always wanted to do.”

Parineeti will be seen next in films like ‘Uunchai’ with megastar Amitabh Bachchan and ‘Animal’ opposite Ranbir Kapoor.

Pooja Bhatt bags PETA India’s ‘Hero to Animals’ Award

Mumbai– Filmmaker-actress Pooja Bhatt has been feted with a Hero to Animals Award from PETA India on International Animal Rights Day.

Pooja, daughter of filmmaker Mahesh Bhatt and Lorraine Bright, who is also known as Kiran Bhatt, said: “I’m truly grateful to PETA for giving me this award. I thank my mother for inculcating in me the need to look at another creature with the same degree of empathy and love and compassion as I’d like others to treat me with. If only I could be that person that my dog really thinks I am. I try hard to be that person. I shall continue to speak up.”

The filmmaker-actress has supported PETA India’s campaign to ban horse-drawn carriages in Mumbai, supported a call for the release of a captive elephant named Malti who was mercilessly beaten near Jaipur and informed people on social media how easily ‘manja’ can injure and kill birds.

She also practises what she preaches by keeping meat off her plate, adopting animal companions from the street and even helping to sterilise cats in her neighbourhood.

“Animals have an unflagging defender in Pooja Bhatt,” said Sachin Bangera, PETA India Director of Celebrity and Public Relations.

Pooja received a trophy and a letter of appreciation.

Previous recipients of the award include Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik, for allocating funds for feeding community animals during the lockdown, and Delhi Environment Minister Imran Hussain, for protecting the lives of humans and animals by banning all forms of ‘manja’.

‘KatVic’ Wedding: Katrina chose pink lehenga for ‘Sangeet’ ceremony

Mumbai– Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif, who are all set to finally take the plunge on Thursday as they tie the knot, had a grand ‘Sangeet’ and ‘Haldi’ ceremony.

For the ‘Sangeet’ ceremony on Wednesday, Katrina donned a pink lehenga while Vicky complimented his bride by choosing a sherwani embellished with roses. Katrina’s lehenga is said to be designed by Falguni and Shane Peacock.

The ‘Sangeet’ night was also marked by electrifying performances on Punjabi tracks. Vicky’s love for Punjabi beats is well-known and the ‘Sangeet’ featured some of the best tracks including the recent chartbuster ‘Bijlee Bijlee’, performed live by Hardy Sandhu and Aastha Gill as the wedding couple danced their hearts out.

The organisers at the venue have deployed Internet jammers to stop the guests and staff in the hotel from uploading any content related to the wedding on social media. Hence, no photos from inside the venue have yet come up on the Internet.

The high-profile wedding has been the talk of the town since the past month owing to its watertight security and everyone being tightlipped about the wedding.

Farah Khan, Karan Johar dance to ‘Bole Chudiyan’

Mumbai– As Karan Johar prepares to celebrate the 20th anniversary of his second film as director, ‘Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham (K3G)’ on December 14, he joined choreographer-filmmaker Farah Khan to dance to the iconic song ‘Bole Chudiyan’.

Farah took to her Instagram and uploaded a video of herself shaking a leg with her BFF and engaging in banter. She wrote in the caption: “Epic reel for 20 years of an epic film! #20yearsofk3g … @karanjohar so good to know we are still as mad as ever … maybe more.”

Farah and KJo have been close friends for more than two decades and share an impeccable work equation with the choreographer being the Dharma head honcho’s frequent collaborator.

‘Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham’ is KJo’s second film as director and is considered a benchmark in the space of commercial films owing to its powerful starcast of Shah Rukh Khan, Amitabh Bachchan, Jaya Bachchan, Kajol, Hrithik Roshan and Kareena Kapoor. The film emerged as a blockbuster and its music continues to be an integral part of wedding celebrations. (IANS)