Bollywood Roundup: Meghna Naidu, Tushar Dalvi, Anupria Goenka, and more…

Meghna Naidu enjoys Christmas vacation in Portugal with husband Luis

Mumbai– Actress Meghna Naidu is enjoying her Christmas vacation with her Portuguese husband and tennis player Luis Miguel Reis in Cascais, Lisbon, a coastal town in Portugal.

She says: “We planned to come to Lisbon for our Christmas holidays as I have not seen my in-laws for more than 2 years due to the Covid pandemic and travel restrictions. I am so excited to be here after a long wait. We live in a place called Estoril, Cascais and it is known for a lot of restaurants, luxurious hotels, and stunning beaches. It boasts not only great beaches, food and drink scenery but a lot of great events too.”

Meghna, who has also featured in TV shows, like ‘Jodha Akbar’ and ‘Sasural Simar Ka’, says she is at most happy space and enjoying her married life. “Everything has its own time and I’m glad that I could enjoy opportunities that came to me on time. After being part of showbiz for so many years and making my name for significant work, I’m enjoying my marriage for now.”

Tushar Dalvi: Difficult times are sometimes a blessing in disguise

Mumbai– Actor Tushar Dalvi, who portrays the role of Sai Baba in ‘Mere Sai: Shraddha Aur Saburi’, feels that hard times are sometimes a blessing in disguise.

Sharing his thoughts, Tushar says: “What seems to us as bitter trials are often blessings in disguise. I feel careful scrutiny of any situation will make one discover the hidden blessing. Also, positivity lies in the eyes of the beholder and if one continues to see situations in a positive light, life will become peaceful. Everything happens for one’s own good.”

This thought resonates well with the current track of the show that revolves around villagers who are facing a hard time due to an officer who is causing a lot of trouble.

He adds: “This is the reason our forefathers always asked us to look at the positive side of everything and never to curse any situation or event. Have faith, take any hardship or complexity of your life as a challenge and believe that something better will come out of it. Because, when you focus on your blessings, God makes sure that you are always blessed in abundance.”

‘Mere Sai: Shraddha Aur Saburi’ airs on Sony Entertainment Television.

Abhishek Banerjee: ‘The Great Weddings of Munnes’ is a crazy journey with a mad script

Mumbai– Actor and casting director Abhishek Banerjee, who is currently working on a web series titled ‘The Great Wedding of Munnes’, has called it a crazy journey with a madcap script.

Sharing his experience of shooting the web series, the actor says, “It has been like a crazy journey for ‘The Great Weddings of Munnes’. It’s a mad script. There are some crazy actors and a very hardworking unit. We all are having a lot of fun on and off set.”

Talking about facing difficulty in certain scenes, he says, “Sometimes, there are scenes where I find it difficult to hold myself and I start laughing because the performance happening in front of me is so good.”

The actor can’t wait to get to the shooting schedule of the series as he says, “I am looking forward to the next schedule and glad that I am in good company with Raaj Shandilya, Sunil Subramani, Jio Studios and Thinkink Picturez.”

‘The Great Weddings of Munnes’ created and produced by Raaj Shaandilya is being helmed by Sunil Subramani, and tells the story of a middle-class man whose desperate attempts to marry the woman of his dreams translate into a series of hilarious misadventures.

Apart from ‘The Great Weddings of Munnes’, Abhishek also has projects like ‘Bhediya’, ‘Aankh Micholi’ and Telugu thriller ‘Runway’ in the pipeline.

Anupria Goenka calls ‘Tiger Zinda Hai’ a turning point in her career

Mumbai– As Salman Khan’s ‘Tiger Zinda Hai’ completes four years on Wednesday, actress Anupria Goenka who played the character of Poorna, reminisces about her experience of working in the film, calling it a turning point in her career.

While sharing her excitement, Anupria says, “‘Tiger Zinda Hai’ is very close to my heart because it was a turning point in my career. Poorna was a very nuanced character, and I am thankful to Yash Raj, Aditya (Chopra) Sir, and Ali Abbas Zafar for giving me the opportunity to play her.”

Talking about the film’s schedule, she says, “We had a lovely time shooting the film. We were in Abu Dhabi for two months, and I made some wonderful friends on sets. Working with Salman Khan, Katrina Kaif, and Kumud Mishra was a wonderful learning opportunity. It also marked my first collaboration with YRF, and they are like family now.”

She also praises the director of the film, Ali Abbas Zafar as she adds, “I also found a lovely director in Ali Abbas Zafar. He is a one-man army and is always on his feet, ready to take on any challenge. For me, ‘Tiger Zinda Hai’ is a very important film. I still reminisce about the time I spent while shooting it.”

The actress is currently gearing up for the second season of the much awaited show ‘Asur’ and another yet-to-be-titled series for Hotstar.

Reena Aggarwal: You really need to work hard to please the audience today

Mumbai– ‘Bade Acche Lagte Hain 2’ actress Reena Aggarwal feels that it’s not easy to create content that resonates with the viewers today especially when there is a variety of content on different mediums.

Reena, who plays the role of lead character Ram’s (played by Nakuul Mehta) girlfriend, Vedika, shares more on the same, saying: “Over the years, the audience has evolved which is why run-of-the-mill content doesn’t work anymore on television. The makers really need to step over and above to please the audience today.”

“Our show, ‘Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2’ has been continuously garnering the love and admiration of the viewers. We must be doing something right. I personally take great pride in being part of a project that is so vastly loved by the masses,” she adds.

The upcoming track of the show will showcase Vedika will move into Ram and Priya’s (Disha Parmar) house to make things more complicated and create conflict between Ram and Priya.

‘Bade Acche Lagte Hain 2’ airs on Sony Entertainment Television.

Akshay Kumar pens congratulatory note for Allu Arjun over ‘Pushpa’ success

Hyderabad– Bollywood actor Akshay Kumar has penned a congratulatory note for Allu Arjun after the success of the latter’s ‘Pushpa: The Rise’.

‘Pushpa’ released in theatres on December 17 and has seen good collections and compliments.

Akshay Kumar penned a note as he congratulated Allu Arjun for the response that ‘Pushpa’ has received at the box-office.

Akshay tweeted, “Congratulations @alluarjun on the massive response you have received from all over India for #PushpaTheRise, another big win for our industry…planning to watch it real soon. @GTelefilms.”

Allu Arjun immediately replied, “Thank you very much Akshay ji. Nice of you to send your warm wishes. Congratulations to you too.”

“Glad people are coming back to theatres & Indian Film industry started shining again,” the ‘Ala Vaikuntapuramloo’ actor added.

‘Pushpa: The Rise’ has been minting money at the theatres, as the collections from the north have added to the celebrations by the makers.

Directed by Sukumar, the two-part movie has Malayalam star Fahadh Fassil playing a cop, while Sunil, Ajay Gosh, Anasuya Bharadwaj appear in important roles.

The makers have announced to start shooting for the sequel to ‘Pushpa: The Rise’ and it is to be titled ‘Pushpa: The Rule’.

Arshi Khan appears as journo in upcoming web series ‘Mail Trail’

Mumbai– Former ‘Bigg Boss’ contestant Arshi Khan is excited to feature as a journalist in her upcoming web series ‘Mail Trail’ which also features actor Vaquar Shaikh.

Arshi says: “I’m happy that my acting career is going as planned. I’m exploring myself, coming out of my comfort zone and portraying some beautiful characters. I’m glad there is no looking back as makers are approaching me with lots of new projects.”

Talking about her role, she says: “I play a journalist and it is a lead role. In my real life I have been so close to journalists. I feel they are part of my success and they always boosted me by making me realise my importance in showbiz.”

Arshi shot to fame with reality show ‘Bigg Boss’ hosted by Bollywood superstar Salmam Khan. She has been part of TV shows such as ‘Savitri Devi College & Hospital’, ‘Ishq Mein Marjawan’ and also recently she featured in a web series ‘Raat Ki Rani Begum Jaan’.

The actress is also open to try her luck in Bollywood movies. “I started my acting with films and also been part of TV shows. As an actor I always wanted to grow and I started exploring digital platform. OTT satisfied the artiste inside me. It also polished my acting skills. So I’m doing more digital projects but I’m always open to portray challenging and exciting roles in any medium,” she concludes. (IANS)