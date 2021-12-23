Bollywood Roundup: Deepika Padukone, Nora Fatehi, Priya Tandon, and more…

’83’ is not a film, but an emotion, says Deepika Padukone

Mumbai– Deepika Padukone, who has co-produced the cricket drama “83” and will be seen in the film essaying the role of Romi Dev, wife of the 1983 World Cup-winning team’s skipper Kapil Dev, has shared on social media what the film means to her.

More than anything, Deepika said in an Instagram story, “83” is an emotion, an emotion that words will fall short to describe.

The actress said: “It’s incredible and this is how I define ’83’. For me, ’83’ is not a film, it’s an emotion. It’s an experience. I don’t think you can define what you feel when you come out of the cinema halls watching this film.”

She added: “They (the audience) are laughing with joy, they are crying, they are speechless. I don’t think anyone’s really being able to articulate what they feel or what this movie makes you feel when you come out of the theatres.”

In addition to “83”, Deepika has several projects in the pipeline, including “Mahabharata”, where she’ll be seen playing Draupadi; Telugu star Nag Ashwin’s next “Project K”; the Hindi remake of the Anne Hathaway, Robert De Niro-starrer “The Intern”; “Pathan” with Shah Rukh Khan; “Fighter” with Hrithik Roshan; and Shakun Batra’s “Gehraiyaan”.

Nora Fatehi: ‘Dance Meri Rani’ video represents a blend of African cultures

Mumbai– Actress Nora Fatehi has presented a blend of diverse cultures and styles from different parts of Africa in her latest song ‘Dance Meri Rani’.

Along with popular authentic Afro dance moves hailing from countries like Nigeria, Senegal, and Ghana, Nora has also paid attention to getting the look right as she dons ash blonde light brown curly hair for one of the looks in the song.

Nora said: “Growing up, I was surrounded by beautiful African women, be it my family members, my friends, my mother, who were blessed with beautiful curly Afro-like hair. I was always in awe of the variety of beauty we have in Africa from different shades of skin tones to different textures of hair.”

She said she has always wanted to celebrate that as an artiste.

“For years I’ve seen international artistes beautifully represent African hair styles, fashion and dance in various content across the globe. The African in me always wanted to celebrate Afro beauty and Afro dance on a big scale through my art! With ‘Dance Meri Rani’ I knew this was my chance to do just that.”

Talking about the fierce look, Nora said: “My looks in the song are a blend of African elements from the diamonte headpiece that gives an Egyptian touch, to the dance moves that stay true to Afro dance styles that come from different parts of Africa and are widely popular amongst the dancers globally, to the beautiful curly hair, that was both a new look for my audience and a form of representation and celebration.”

“My mother and my sister both have beautiful curly hair, in fact my mom growing up was famous for her honey brown curly Afro, which prompted me to put together the look for ‘Dance Meri Rani’.

Nora says she as an artiste has always looked forward to presenting something new and interesting to the audience, so when she saw an opportunity to offer a cross-cultural amalgamation, celebrating the ethnicities of both the regions and representing the different “standards of beauty I made sure I took it”.

Priya Tandon’s take on her character in ‘Vidrohi’: Grey shades make her real

Mumbai– ‘Saath Nibhaana Saathiya’ actress Priya Tandon talks about playing a prominent role in the historical drama ‘Vidrohi’. She is seen as Amba, a house help for years who is considered an integral part of the family.

The actor is enjoying playing the part and she often relates to her on-screen role as well.

“Amba caters to all needs of the family members specially Radhamani (Sulagna Panigrahi) who treats her like a younger sister. When around the family, she is sincere and loyal, yet ever vigilant, but when it comes to her child, Hari, she can do anything even if it means destroying the family’s happiness. So, she does have both positive and negative aspects about her. Her grey shades make her real,” she adds.

Priya connects to the fact that Amba is strong, confident yet emotional. “I totally relate to this side of her. At the same time Amba does teach me new aspects of life every time. That’s pretty interesting,” says the actor, adding that the show is unique as it highlights an important history from the pages of the Indian freedom struggle.

She also shares that on set vibes are wonderful. “It feels like I have come to meet my relatives for a festival. Each and every person on the set is there to perform their best and work towards the success of the show,” she adds.

Priya takes 40 minutes to get the hair and make-up done. Then there are the tattoos and jewellery that takes some time. “Our costume designer has done a wonderful job and the costumes are well designed and very well fitted. I love the ikkat prints and tribal designs that have been done so accurately,” she shares.

Archana Singh Rajput talks about her web debut with ‘Rangbaaz Wanted’

Mumbai– Actress Archana Singh Rajput is all set to make her OTT debut with ‘Rangbaaz Wanted’. She talks about playing an interesting character and also shares her shooting experience in Madhya Pradesh for the series.

Talking about the show, the ‘Bahu Hamari Rajnikant’ actress says: “The show depicts how a boy from Meerut comes to MP for his friend and gets entangled in a murder mystery and political influence and how he tries to get out of it. It has love and friendship supporting him. He is my childhood love in the show and it’s a drama mystery with all the flavours.”

Archana has been part of several TV shows and was also seen in Telugu movie ‘Maro Prasthanam’. Revealing about her role she adds: “I’m playing the female lead, the girlfriend of the guy who gets involved in a murder. It’s a very interesting character. We are currently shooting in Tikamgarh, Madhya Pradesh and all the artistes are very cooperative and humble.”

Helmed by director Manoj Khade and produced by Sureshchandra Awasthi, ‘Rangbaaz Wanted’ also features Aarya Babbar, Dev Sharma, Amika Shail and Varun Singh Rajput.

Kareena shares her Covid quarantine essentials

Mumbai– Actress Kareena Kapoor Khan, who is currently in isolation for Covid, has shared her quarantine essentials and it is something one cannot imagine.

Kareena on Thursday took to Instagram, where she also shared updates from the 12th day of her quarantine.

She wrote: “I am still trying to figure out if we are in COVID times or not…anyway, day 12…two days to go…stay safe all” in her first Instagram story.

Kareena then shared a picture of herself flaunting her signature pout and wrote: “Pyjama, lipstick and a pout… quite the combination… try it!!”

According to reports, Kareena and a few of her friends, including Amrita Arora, Seema Khan and Maheep Kapoor, contracted Covid last week.

Kareena will next be seen in the Aamir Khan-starrer ‘Laal Singh Chaddha’. It will hit the big screen on April 14, 2022.

Atul Kulkarni has done the Indian adaptation of the Academy Award-winning film ‘Forrest Gump’ that was originally written by Eric Roth.

‘Laal Singh Chaddha’ has been directed by Advait Chandan with music by Pritam and lyrics by Amitabh Bhattacharya. The film is presented by Viacom18 Studios. (IANS)