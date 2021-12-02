Bollywood Roundup: Ayushmann Khurrana, Aakanksha Singh, Athiya Shetty, and more…

Hopeless Romantic: Ayushmann Khurrana loves to experiment with romance as a genre

Mumbai– Bollywood actor Ayushmann Khurrana talks about experimenting with romance as a genre on ‘The Kapil Sharma Show’.

He appeared as special guest along with co-actor Vaani Kapoor and director Abhishek Kapoor to promote their upcoming film ‘Chandigarh Kare Aashiqui’

During the conversation host Kapil Sharma told the audience about the variety of movies that Ayushmann has done till now. The host then asked him whether he likes to romance more on-screen or experiment.

Ayushmann said: “I am experimenting with romance. I think if there is no twist in the story, no new elements to discuss, nothing out of the ordinary that the audience hasn’t watched before, if that factor is not there, then there’s no fun.”

‘The Kapil Sharma Show’ airs on Sony Entertainment Television.

Athiya Shetty, KL Rahul make maiden red carpet appearance

Mumbai– It was in November when actress Athiya Shetty and star cricketer KL Rahul made their relationship official with a loved up post. One month later, the lovebirds made their first red carpet appearance during the screening of the upcoming film ‘Tadap’.

Before going in for the screening, Athiya and Rahul stopped to pose for the camera. The cricketer looked dapper in a beige suit paired with a black T-shirt while the actress chose for an all-black look. The stood closely as they posed for the shutterbugs.

The two then joined the cast of ‘Tadap’ — Tara Sutaria and Athiya’s brother Ahan to pose for the paparazzis.

‘Tadap’ is Ahan Shetty’s debut and also stars Tara Sutaria, Kumud Mishra and Saurabh Shukla. It follows the story of a guy hopelessly in love, who turns vindictive along the course of the film after being abandoned.

The film, presented by Fox Star Studios, produced by Sajid Nadiadwala, co-produced by Fox Star Studios and directed by Milan Luthria, is scheduled to release on December 3.

Speaking about her work, Athiya was last seen on screen in ‘Motichoor Chaknachoor’ with Nawazuddin Siddiqui.

Shock and Awe: Aakanksha Singh recounts Big B’s gesture after her injury

Mumbai– Actress Aakanksha Singh, who plays a pivotal role in the upcoming Ajay Devgn directorial ‘Runway 34’ that also features Bollywood megastar Amitabh Bachchan, shares how during the shooting of the film she met with an accident and Big B came to her aid.

Sharing about the incident, Aakanksha said, “During the shoot of the film, I got severely injured and ended up with a fracture. However, I continued to shoot despite the injury and the pain. I used to arrive on set on a wheelchair but never missed a day of work. Big B especially got a Buggy for me from his house to use as he noticed that I was facing difficulty moving around on the wheelchair. Being the gentleman that he is, he also went to the extent to make sure that I was comfortable during the shoot.”

Such a gesture coming from an icon like Amitabh really touched the actress.

The film ‘Runway 34’, also featuring Ajay Devgn and Rakulpreet Singh, Boman Irani, Angira Dhar – is a high-octane thrilled based on true event – slated to release April 29, 2022.

Abhishek Banerjee’s acting masterclass: Focus on voice modulation, body language

Mumbai– There’s a reason Abhishek Banerjee has risen to the ranks of one of the leading character actors in the country.

It’s his commitment to the craft, the ability to hold the nerve of his character and his sheer will to excel in his art.

Breaking down his process, Abhishek said, “As an actor it’s my job to pull off different characters. If I can’t do it correctly I won’t consider myself as an actor. Since the very beginning I was always focused on my voice modulation, body language and understanding of the character.”

The actor-casting director makes it a point to acquire learning from every project that he is a part of, he said, “With each project I do I learn something new and grow as an actor. I have worked very hard on all the characters I have played, maybe that’s why they connect with the audiences”.

The actor, who has impressed the audience with his work, has an interesting slate for the coming year, which includes the family drama ‘Aankh Micholi’, ‘Bhedia’, ‘The Great Wedding of Muness’ and an untitled Telugu thriller which will mark his debut in the Telugu space.

Vicky-Katrina wedding: Meeting convened to discuss arrangements

Jaipur– Finally, it’s official that Bollywood stars Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif are tying the knot at the Six Senses Fort Barwara in Sawai Madhopur district some time next week.

Till date, there was no official confirmation either by the bride or the groom to be, or the district administration.

However, the district administration on Thursday issued an order calling a meeting at 10.15 am on Friday to discuss the law and order arrangements and crowd controlling measures in the wake of the high-profile wedding of Vicky and Katrina.

The order issued by Additional District Collector Suraj Singh Negi said that the meeting will be chaired by the District Collector, and will be attended the by the Superintendent of police, representatives of the hotel, forest rangers and other officials. (IANS)