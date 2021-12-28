Bollywood Roundup: Amala Paul, Samir Soni, Wamiqa Gabbi, and more…

Actress Amala Paul receives UAE’s Golden Visa

Chennai– Actress Amala Paul, who is well known in both the Tamil and the Malayalam film industries, has received the prestigious Golden Visa offered by the UAE.

The actress took to social media on Tuesday to make the announcement.

She said, “They say go for Gold, and for gold I went! Received UAE’s Golden Visa today. Feeling absolutely fantastic. Thank you to everyone that made this happen.”

Amala Paul is the latest in a long list of film celebrities who have been granted the Golden Visa. Prior to Amala Paul, several actors including Mammootty, Mohanlal, Tovino Thomas, Parthiepan and Shah Rukh Khan have received it.

The UAE Golden Visa is a long-term residence visa system, extending from five to 10 years, and is automatically renewed. It is granted to achievers from various fields, professionals, investors and those with promising abilities.

Samir Soni feels privileged to have worked with veterans Dimple Kapadia, Pankaj Kapur

Mumbai– For actor Samir Soni, it was surreal to work with veteran actors Dimple Kapadia and Pankaj Kapur in ‘Jab Khuli Kitaab’. The film, written and directed by Saurabh Shukla, is a slice-of-life drama and has been shot in Ranikhet.

Talking about the film, Samir, whose book, ‘My Experiments with Silence’ has garnered a positive response, said: “I am super excited for a film that I have just finished shooting. It is a lovely script, one of the most beautiful scripts I have ever read. I have been waiting for such scripts to come my way, where I am not portrayed as a rich millionaire kind of dynamic guy.”

He added: “It is a privilege to be a part of this film and it has been a pleasure working with people I have been a fan of. It is great to work with someone as great as Pankaj ji, Dimple ji, who is as stunning and as warm as ever. We got to talk and discuss things every evening, and I never once had dreamt that I would work with or be seen opposite the beautiful ‘Bobby’ (sic).”

The film has been produced by Applause Entertainment in association with Saurabh Shukla and producer Naren Kumar’s Shoe Strap Films.

Commenting further, the actor said: “The movie boasts of an extremely talented cast and is absolutely excellent. Last, but not the least, it is also great associating with Sameer Nair (CEO, Applause Entertainment) for he and his team have been doing some of the finest work in the entertainment space.”

Wamiqa Gabbi had a blast working with Harrdy Sandhu in ’83’

Mumbai– For actress Wamiqa Gabbi, working with Harrdy Sandhu in ’83’ was an absolute delight as they developed a good camaraderie during filming.

The two have earlier worked on a short video.

Talking about her experience, Wamiqa, says, “It’s always a delight to work with artists like Harrdy Sandhu! We had a blast on set the last time we shot together and working with him on ’83’ was no less.”

Commenting on the Punjabi bonding, the actress says, “We both are from Punjab and share a great camaraderie over language, food, Punjab and love of film. Work doesn’t seem like it with Harrdy around and there’s never a dull moment.”

Wamiqa says she would like to yet again collaborate with Harrdy, “I only look forward to working with him on more and more projects and continue to entertain the audiences with our work together.”

Karan Johar lavishes praise on Telugu cinema

Hyderabad– Bollywood filmmaker Karan Johar has opened up with his views on south Indian cinema, especially Telugu movies, in a discussion on what a pan-Indian film is all about.

Karan admits that even Hindi movies are not doing as much business as Telugu films in recent times. He even cites an example, taking Allu Arjun’s recently released movie ‘Pushpa’ to explain the commercial stamina of Telugu movies.

“With no promotions at all, Allu Arjun’s ‘Pushpa’ was released with just a few posters and the trailer. Even though Allu Arjun is not known in the north, the movie made a lot of money at the box-office. Can you imagine the scenario? Now, this is called the ‘pan-India craze’,” the Bollywood director said.

Karan opined that the whole terminology of a ‘pan-Indian film’ started with S.S. Rajamouli’s ‘Baahubali’. He said ‘Baahubali 1’ had done business of Rs 112 crore, whereas Rajamouli’s previous film ‘Makki’ made just Rs 1 crore in the Hindi belt.

Karan also predicted that Rajamouli’s upcoming magnum opus ‘RRR’ is going to be one of the biggest openers and might collect Rs 30 crore on the first day of its Hindi version alone in India.

Jessica Henwick on Priyanka: She’s very talented, professional, stylish

New Delhi– British star Jessica Henwick has heaped praise on her ‘The Matrix Ressurections’ co-star Priyanka Chopra Jonas and called her very professional, talented and stylish.

Reminiscing about meeting Priyanka on the sets of the film, starring Keanu Reeves, Henwick in a conversation with IANS said: “I love her. She is so sweet. Bless her, her first day on set was not easy.”

The 29-year-old actress said that Priyanka had to deliver a 10-page monologue, which she described as not easy.

“They (makers) gave her like a 10-page monologue and it was just her talking in front of us and she knocked out the part she absolutely smashed it. She is very talented, professional, very stylish and very lovely,” Henwick added.

Henwick’s filmography boasts of projects such as ‘Star Wars: The Force Awakens’, ‘On the Rocks’, ‘Love and Monsters’ and ‘Game of Thrones’ to name a few.

How different was to work on a film like ‘The Matrix Ressurections’?

“How different: A lot of the worlds I have played in have to give thanks to the Matrix.. The Matrix changed film and style music and the lexicon.. It impacted everything so… Yes, it is different but I am sure a lot of my work has been paying homage to the Matrix.

Distributed by Warner Bros Pictures, the film also stars Carrie-Anne Moss, Lambert Wilson, Jada Pinkett Smith, Yahya Abdul-Mateen II, Jessica Henwick, Jonathan Groff and Neil Patrick Harris. (IANS)