Anu Dayal-Gulati: Heal Your Roots, Release the Family Patterns That Hold You Back

BOSTON–Do you feel stuck in one or more areas of your life? Almost like an unconscious ceiling—either with work, intimacy, friendship, or family. But what if this ceiling did not originate with you?

To find out, wait for the very first non-business book written by Wellesley, MA-based author Anu Dayal-Gulati. Scheduled to be published in January 2022, “Heal Your Roots, Release the Family Patterns That Hold You Back” answers those questions and the most important of them all: Do you have the power to change anything?

“Yes, you do,” she says.

In this book, you will learn the principles that govern your family energy field and how their violations show up in your life. You do not have to be in touch with your ancestors or even know anything about them in order to do this work. But by working energetically with your ancestral field, you can release the past and create the life and relationships you want. You can lift the unconscious, invisible barriers that keep you stuck, according a brief on the book.

“Working with your family energy field, you can transform these patterns or family karma so that you are no longer burdened by them and condemned to repeat them,” says Ms. Dayal-Gulati.

Ms. Dayal-Gulati is a certified energy practitioner specializing in ancestral and emotional healing. A transplant from India, she came to the US to do her Ph.D. in economics. After fifteen years in finance and academia, she left it to learn how to help people create the life they want.

Even though she had a resume of accomplishments, degrees, and professional experience, none of these helped her when she entered the “dark night of the soul.” Discovering flower essences and drawing on her spiritual heritage gave her the power to see her choices with clarity and courage, abandon her career, and craft a life in alignment with what she truly believed. Her training in ancestral healing work allowed her to see repetitive patterns that appeared in her life and her clients lives and learn how to release them.

For the last decade, she has been working with clients to help them release the past, reclaim their personal power, and come home to harmony and themselves. By helping them tune into their emotional guidance system, they find the inner confidence to create the life they want. For her, the work she does is not just another job. She has found her calling.

Heal Your Roots: Release the Family Patterns That Hold You Backis her first non-business book. She lives in Greater Boston with her husband and two children.