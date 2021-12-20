New Delhi– An exhilarating weekend festival of music, arts, and culture, Mahindra Open Drive (MOD), is India’s first live, nomadic, drive-out festival. This music-driven, adventure, and cultural glamping weekend aims to bring India’s diverse corners closer together by travelling to new destinations, bringing to life fresh curations of music and culture in each edition.

MOD, will take place on the final Saturday of January, i.e. January 29th, at Camp Max, KaloteMokashi. People can finally take a break from their hectic schedules and enjoy a wonderful weekend of fun activities with their friends and other like-minded people.

Camp Max is one of India’s most premium campsites, located in the valley of Mount Max and overlooking the stunning blue waters of Lake Kalote. It features an amphitheatre, glamping, adventure activities, and much more, making it the ideal location for the Mahindra Open Drive festival. The campsite is located between Karjat and Khopoli, just off the Mumbai-Pune highway, making it conveniently accessible by car for both Mumbai and Pune residents.

The festival’s first, all-new incarnation aims to unleash Western India’s independent spirit through a rustic camping concept that blends music, culture, and adventure, as well as bringing people together in the midst of nature to reconnect with it. The day-long festival will begin at noon on Saturday, preparing attendees for a day of revelry. Fellow attendees will be able to enjoy multiple activities and event lineups while striking new friendships and creating beautiful memories, while adhering to all relevant social distancing and suggested safety protocols. Those interested in staying the night at Camp Max and checking out the next morning can book weather-proof tents with air beds.

The festival will be hosted by Zerxes Wadia and will feature a buzzing line-up of India’s most well-known musicians, including Benny Dayal & Funktuation ft. The Hornflakes, TabaChake, The Local Train, Peter Cat & Recording Co., Voctronica, Kamakshi Khanna, and Raghav Meattle. Along with these, guests will be invited to participate in unexpected art and cultural activities.

MOD seeks to create a very joyful, vacation-like vibe while spectators drive down to a day full with adventure sports. It is equipped with spacious and comfy tents that make it suitable for families and groups of friends going out of the city together. Kayaking, zip-lining, archery, and pottery are just a few of the adrenaline-pumping outdoor activities available.

The festival Souk will support local homegrown artists through a curated assortment of boutique food, art, and lifestyle brands with an Indian origin storey and who, at their core, hold sustainability near to their hearts, staying true to its motto of being “loud for local.”

Jay Shah, Vice President, Cultural Outreach-Mahindra Group, states, “The festival serves as an enabler and reminder for people to break away from the screen and the hectic city lives they have led during the pandemic and experience a rejuvenating, positive time through cultural bonding and entertainment. Through this thrilling drive to Kalote, we can start out on an adventure together, spend time relaxing, listening to good music, and connecting with old and new friends. Through the Open Drive festival, people will get an opportunity to be out in the ‘open’ and explore local artistry via food, art, music and so much more – making it one of the best experience-rich weekends at the onset of 2022.”

Hyperlink Brand Solutions Pvt. Ltd. has developed, organised, promoted, and produced Mahindra’s ‘Open Drive Festival’ 2022, which will take place at Camp Max on January 29, 2022. It will begin at 12 p.m. and end at 11 p.m. While “early bird” tickets cost Rs 999/- each, normal admission tickets cost Rs 1499/- each (per ticket). (IANS)