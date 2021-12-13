A Hemp Range for Radiant Skin

New Delhi– SoulTree, has launched India’s first Ayurvedic Hemp product line, which contains 100 percent pure, certified Organic Hemp Seed Oil. The range of luxurious Hemp-based products deeply soothes, repairs, treats, and nourishes the skin, revealing immaculate therapeutic and youthful radiance.

It is the first certified organic ayurveda brand in the world, and has received coveted European certification. The Hemp collection bears the onerous ‘Cosmos Natural’ certification from BDIH, Germany, on all of its products.

Nitin Passi, Managing Director, SoulTree says, “Hemp has a long history of therapeutic and remedial use in Ayurveda, and the entire SoulTree team is brimming with excitement to present India’s 1st Certified Natural, Ayurvedic Hemp range to the discerning beauty consumer.” He adds, “This range further solidifies SoulTree’s commitment to bringing sustainable, organic, and efficacious contemporary Ayurvedic beauty and wellness solutions. Ayurvedic Vaidyas have specifically developed the range in our Labs after meticulous research and trials.”

Hemp Seed Oil is particularly useful for Vata (the elements of space and air) and helps balance Pitta in Ayurvedic medicine (the elements of fire and water). All major indigenous Ayurvedic writings, such as Charaka Samhita, Sushruta Samhita, and Shargandhara Samhita, mention the benefits of hemp. Hemp is one of the five most sacred plants on the world, according to the Atharva Veda, and is known as “Vijaya,” the conqueror, and “Siddhi,” subtle power or achievement, according to Ayurveda.

The modest Hemp thrives in optimal conditions, making long-term cultivation a breeze, and functions as a soothing remedy for all skin diseases. It has a high and balanced essential fatty acid content (Omegas 3 and 6) as well as the rare gamma-linolenic acid, which has been used in ancient India since 2000 BCE (GLA). With Ayurvedic Kaya Kalp, the optimum “golden” ratio of Omega 6 to Omega 3 unearths Youthful Radiance like no other. Hemp, in particular, provides balanced nutrition for acne-prone, dry, rosacea-prone, and sensitive skin.

“Hemp holds the secret to Ayurvedic Kaya Kalp, skin metamorphosis, and our inspiration with this range remains to unfold the powers of transformative Ayurveda based on ancient wisdom,” shares Nitin Passi. (IANS)