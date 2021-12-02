A firming oil to keep your skin youthful

New Delhi, Dec 2 (IANSlife) Winter weather is harsh on the skin and one needs more than just moisturising to see you through the season. Skin ageing is natural, but you can make it graceful!

Kama Ayurveda’s newly launched Amarrupa Face Oil accelerates the production of skin collagen and increases the skin’s elasticity. It should be applied on the face and specific concerning areas like the neck, crow’s feet, and the under-eye.

The Amarrupa Wrinkle Repair & Firming Face Oil is specially formulated for mature skin, enriched with antioxidants and natural actives that nourish and repair skin. The Face Oil is a true multi-tasker since it not only moisturises and firms skin but also reduces signs of ageing like wrinkles and the development of crow’s feet. The best part? This highly potent formulation is clinically tested to reduce under-eye dark circles by 31 percent. Clinical trials reveal consistent use results in 15 per cent firmer skin, 36 per cent smoother skin, 31 per cent reduction in under eye dark circles.

Ingredients include Centella Asiatica, an anti-inflammatory and anti-ageing herb that stimulates the skin’s own collagen production and also repairs skin damage. Indian Gooseberry and Citron Fruit are a powerhouse of Vitamin C that not only improves the complexion but also enhances and nurtures the skin. Oleic Acid, an Omega-9 fatty acid that replenishes lost moisture without clogging pores. Natural actives such as Arjuna Extracts strengthen the skin barrier, reduce dryness, and protects the skin from external aggravators. Carrot Seed Oil plumps skin, reducing the appearance of wrinkles and fine lines, giving an even skin tone.

It firms lose, wrinkled skin improving skin texture, locking in hydration and defends skin against pollution and cold weather through its natural actives. Enriched with ingredients that promote collagen synthesis to reduce fine lines and wrinkles it intensely nourishes the skin.

*Based on clinical trials conducted over 28 days

*Based on a 4-week clinical study conducted on men and women between 36-55 years with loose skin, pigmentary spots, crow’s feet, wrinkles, uneven skin tone and visible under-eye puffiness. (IANS)