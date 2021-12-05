5 styles to elevate a groom’s wedding look

New Delhi– Grooms are on par with brides when it comes to finding the right wedding outfit. In fact, these days, guys prefer to be in charge of their wedding attire, opting for vivid and jazzy prints. Comfort and fit are crucial in their sartorial decisions, as much as they like making fashion statements. Manyavar’s 2021 ethnic dress colelction has all the fashion staples.

Ranveer Singh, known for his quirky and unique fashion sense, states, “Having been a groom myself in the past, I know what a special and important day it is for any groom-to-be. The new wedding collection is absolutely stunning and promises to make any groom look and feel on top of the world on his big day. Ultimately, it’s about how your outfit makes you feel, and a Manyavar ensemble will give any groom a grand feeling on his special day.”

For the love of white

We all love white, and who says it can’t be the colour of choice for your wedding gown? Break the stereotype that whites aren’t appropriate for weddings. Choose a spotless white chickankari kurta and add a colourful dupatta, a heavily embroidered shawl, or a pearl necklace to complete the look.

Blazer up

Choose an attractive plain kurta and add a printed or embroidered blazer to dress it up. Experiment with different styles and show off your individuality. Choose a colour scheme that includes thread work embroideries. The grooms and groomsmen will be given a stunning makeover that will make their big day even more memorable.

The floral way

Floral designs, expressive pastel colours and draperies, and comfortably fitted styles are popular among men. On a bright sunny day, a floral printed jacket with a simple kurta combination can enhance your look and make you look graceful. Choose a soothing coral colour with beige flower designs for a sophisticated look with a pop of brilliance.

Ditch the Mojri, befriend sneakers

Brides aren’t the only ones who enjoy picking out their wedding shoes. Grooms are increasingly getting on board with the trend of selecting footwear that reflects their refined taste. Why stick to the norm when you can dress up your attire with a pair of oversized sneakers or eye-catching studded shoes? Instead of a basic Mojri, dress it up with a stylish pair of sneakers.

Comfortable and Casual Suits

Comfortable clothes has become a wardrobe necessity for people all over the world, thanks to the rise of the loungewear trend. For their wedding functions, grooms are choosing for more relaxed and casual styles. Linen pants, silk knits, suede shoes, lace-ups, and light trousers are the new casual wedding outfits to try. (IANS)