Understanding the sex drive between men and women

By Dr. Smita Vaid

New Delhi– It is said that sexual desire is typically higher in men than in women, with testosterone thought to account for this difference; it also accounts for sex variation in the desire in both women and men. Additionally, it is common wisdom that women value an emotional connection more as a spark of sexual desire.

Here are seven patterns of men and women’s sex drives. While it is not necessary for all men and women to follow these patterns, it has been found by researchers that most people do.

Men think more about sex

Research says that adult men who are below the age of 60 think about sex at least once a day. Comparatively only one-quarter of women think about the same in equal frequency. As men and women begin to age, they start fantasizing less but they still fantasize twice as much as women.

Men seek sex more avidly

As per research, men want sex more often than women at the start of a relationship. Moreover, men are more likely to seek sex even when it is frowned upon. The majority of men masturbate, while only approximately 40 percent of women do the same. the frequency is much lesser among women. Furthermore, it has been found that nuns do a better job at fulfilling their vows of chastity than priests.

Women’s sexual turn-ons are more complicated than men’s

Arousal for a man is predictable – straight men get turned on by depictions of male-female sex and female-female sex. For women, it is a little more complicated, for straight women usually get turned on by the male-female sex. However, genitally, they display about the same reaction to male-female, male-male and female-female sex. Men are usually rigid about who they get aroused by, who they want to have sex with and who they fall in love with. In contrast, women are more open to same-sex relationships, this is due to their less directed sex drives.

Women’s sex drives are more influenced by social and cultural factors

Women’s attitudes towards sexual practices are more likely to change than men’s over a period. Women who attend church regularly are less likely to have permissive attitudes about sex than men. Women are also more influenced by the attitudes of their peers.

Women take a less direct route to sexual satisfaction

While this does not mean that men do not seek intimacy, love and connection in a relationship, a women’s desire may originate much more in the ears than between her legs.

Women experience orgasms differently than men

Men take approximately 4 minutes to ejaculate during intercourse whereas a woman can take around 10 to 11 minutes for the same. Another difference may be how often the sexes orgasm. Research suggests that 75 percent of men have an orgasm as opposed to 26 percent of women.

Women’s libido seems to be less responsive to drugs

Men usually embrace drugs not only for erectile dysfunction but also for a shrinking libido. However, it is not the same with women. (IANS)