U.S. Bank Names Sadhvi Subramanian to Lead Commercial Real Estate for the Bank’s East Region

MINNEAPOLIS– U.S. Bank has named two veteran commercial real estate (CRE) leaders to manage its growing commercial real estate business in the eastern part of the U.S.

Sadhvi Subramanian has joined U.S. Bank to lead CRE for the bank’s East region, which includes Washington D.C., Massachusetts, Ohio, Tennessee, Kentucky, North Carlina, South Carolina, Georgia and Florida.

Subramanian was previously Mid-Atlantic Market Manager for CRE at Capital One Bank. She was recently named one of Washington, D.C.’s Most Powerful Real Estate Players by the Commercial Observer. Sadhvi also recently received Commercial Real Estate Women (CREW) Network Career Advancement for Women Impact Award.

Kim McKee, previously New York market manager, is now leading CRE for the bank’s Northeast region, which includes New York, New Jersey and Pennsylvania. She also now leads real estate structured finance for U.S. Bank.

McKee joined U.S. Bank in 2018 and opened the bank’s first New York CRE office, quickly developing a multi-billion-dollar portfolio in one of the country’s most competitive CRE markets. Prior to U.S. Bank, McKee led a team responsible for a portfolio in the New Jersey and Eastern Pennsylvania regions at Wells Fargo.

“Sadhvi and Kim each step into these important roles with deep track records delivering innovative financing strategies for CRE investors and developers,” said Rex Rudy, head of commercial real estate at U.S. Bank. “Throughout their careers, both Sadhvi and Kim have also been successful growing portfolios by delivering tailored solutions for clients. Their experience and leadership will help us as we continue to expand our CRE business throughout the eastern U.S.”

U.S. Bank serves CRE clients in more than 30 U.S. markets. with a focus on office, multifamily, industrial, lodging, single family housing and retail segments. The bank’s CRE team – a skilled group of relationship managers, underwriters, loan administrators and product specialists – provides a comprehensive set of financial solutions to public and private commercial real estate developers and investors.