TiE Boston Announces the Launch of the Global Pitch Competition for Collegiate Entrepreneurs

Boston– TiE Boston, one among 61 worldwide chapters of TiE, announced the launch of its regional competition to select the college team to represent TiE Boston, at the global finals of the TiE University Global Pitch Competition.

Speaking about the competition, Anu Chitrapu, President of TiE Boston, said, “The TiE University pitch competition provides a showcase for young entrepreneurs, where students present their innovative business ideas to a panel of judges to determine those most worthy of a funding investment. The TiE University program offers a complete ecosystem to the next generation of entrepreneurs to launch and scale their startups.”

The Competition is open to startups/founders who are currently in college or have graduated after Jan 2019. As part of the competition, the startups are mentored and coached by experienced entrepreneurs at the regional/city level. After this, they present their ideas to a seasoned jury panel that selects the chapter (regional) winner and compete for cash and in-kind prizes worth $10,000+. The winning team will then become part of the global cohort which undergoes extensive mentoring and coaching by international mentors. These mentoring sessions cover many enablers from pitching, presentation design, defining value proposition, fundraising, financial models and many other aspects of entrepreneurship.

Global Finale: The cohort then presents to an international jury and competes for cash prizes of $100,000+ including a grand first prize of $50,000.

The Chair of the Tie Boston University Pitch Competition, Satish Jha, who is also one of the sponsors for the competition, said, “The global pitch competition in the preceding year received applications from 1500+ teams from 200+ colleges representing 7 countries. This is truly a global event with a mission to empower and support our best college entrepreneurs.”

According to Dr. Swarna Balasubramanian Co-Chair, TiE Boston University Pitch Competition, “Participating in several pitch competitions as a student opened many opportunities for me. The experience, exposure, learning, and network that comes with such events played a critical role in shaping my entrepreneurial mindset. As a Charter member of TiE Boston. I am excited to support the TiE University initiative and help bring this opportunity to several students.”

APPLICATIONS CLOSE JAN 31, 2022

SEMI FINAL IN BOSTON MARCH 30, 2022

GLOBAL FINAL IN MAY/JUNE 2022

Student teams can apply here.

If you are interested in getting involved or have any questions, reach out to the TiE Boston office at info@boston.tie.org