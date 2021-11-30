Tablescapes for the perfect setting

By Manav Bhatia

New Delhi– It’s that time of the year when there are festivities galore and entertaining comes to the fore. Manav Bhatia, Founder Trunkin shares some tablescapes for the season

Christmas Tablescapes

Whether it’s cherry red tablecloths or plush green napkin rings, there’s something for everyone. Red and green are synonymous with colour themes this time of year.

Finish it off with Royalty

Jewelled napkin rings are an essential table accessory. Jewelled beads in the centre of a napkin ring surrounded by metal carving can be combined in a variety of forms and sizes and gives a touch of glamour.

Touch of Smoke

Winter is the season when evening decor is especially important for parties, get-togethers, and bonfires. Colours in grey and ivory combine night with the day. Embroidered tablecloths, paired with lit glass votives, adds refinement to the evening.

Smearing of Wood

Nature’s finish using ferns and drift wood for decor instead of flowers add to the winter feels.

Wall Hangings

Embroidered and beaded hangings add a touch of elegance and are traditional accessories for Christmas (IANS)