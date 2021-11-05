Taapsee Pannu’s favourite cosmetics for the festive season

New Delhi– This festive season as we step closer to a COVID free world, it is time to celebrate the wonderful season with joy, light and all things bright! To help you achieve your best makeup looks for the festivities, Taapsee Pannu shares her top 6 picks from SUGAR Cosmetics that is a must-have for not only every makeup aficionado but every woman who believes in being confident and living beyond societal approvals.

SUGAR Cosmetics is one of the fastest-growing premium beauty brands of the country launched their latest campaign coined as #BoldAndFree featuring actress, Pannu last month.

Arch Arrival Brow Pen

Score the ultimate brow goals with with- The Arch Arrival Brow Pen! Your messiah for full, thick, fluffy-looking and stunning brows, this brow pen with a three-pronged tip applicator mimics natural brow hair. This smear-free formula fills, lines and adds dimension to your brows instantly. The super-pigmented formula glides on and blends with ease – no tugging whatsoever!

MRP: Rs 499

Eye Warned You So! Double Matte Eyeliner

An intensely pigmented liquid eyeliner with 17+ hour, moisture-resistant wear. With a highly precise application and an ultra-matte finish, the EYE Warned You So! Double Matte Eyeliner is available in 4 bold shades and is perfect for any eye makeup style.

MRP: Rs 699

Ace Of Face Foundation Stick

Make dreamy skin a reality in one simple step with the Ace Of Face Foundation Stick. Lightweight, creamy and beyond easy to blend, its long-wearing formula offers coverage that not just looks but also feels like a second skin. This handy stick blurs away enlarged pores, fine lines, dark circles, blemishes and moreï¿½so there’s really no excuse left for you to flaunt anything less than picture-perfect skin.

MRP: Rs 999

Matte As Hell Crayon Lipstick

If excellent coverage and high colour pay-off is what gets you going, you will absolutely love the Matte As Hell Crayon Lipstick ! Available in 36 gorgeous shades, these crayons are apt to suit your taste and ever-changing mood! Super long-lasting and highly pigmented so you don’t have to worry about constant re-application, this must-have crayon lipstick has a soft texture with a silky matte finish.

MRP: Rs 799

Contour De Force Face Palette

Look runway-ready in just a few swipes with Contour De Force Face Palette that houses a power-packed trio of a matte bronzer, a radiant highlighter and a dreamy blush. Step up your beauty game by experimenting with the highlighter to stay in the spotlight, the bronzer for an enhanced tan and the contour for a defined, sculpted look. Don’t think twice, pick any one of the 3 variants!

MRP: Rs 799

Grand Finale Highlighting Setting Mist

It’s time to bid a farewell to melt and moving makeup and welcome a one-stop solution for all your Makeup setting needs. The Finale Setting Mist is here to lock and seal your makeup! (IANS)