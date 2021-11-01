T20 World Cup: Difficult day, nothing worked for India, says Tendulkar on NZ defeat

New Delhi– After the crushing eight-wicket defeat to New Zealand, legendary cricketer Sachin Tendulkar on Monday said that it was a difficult day for the Indian cricket team in the field and nothing worked for the Virat-Kohli-led side in the match.

India slumped to defeat against New Zealand in the 2021 T20 World Cup in Dubai on Sunday. It was the second successive defeat of the tournament for India and they are now on the brink of early elimination.

Sachin said the Indian batters were not given easy singles by Kiwi bowlers and they were forced to play big shots.

“It was a difficult day for our team but these kinds of days come sometimes, when even if you try, nothing comes out. Nothing much to talk about honestly. I just hope in the coming days, our team will show something great in this tournament,” Tendulkar said in a Facebook video, which he posted following the game.

“I felt India was playing a catching-up game, the way New Zealand was dominating, it was a difficult time for our batters because they could not get those easy singles which forced them to play big shots. I don’t think there was that penetration in our bowling,” he added.

The cricket legend also praised Kane Williamson’s captaincy, saying that his bowling changes from the very beginning of the game were “top-notch.”

“From ball one, the bowling changes of Williamson were top-notch. The planning was good and in the first six overs we were 35/2 and from those 35 runs the 20 came in five overs,” said Tendulkar.

“When Pant came in to bat, immediately the spinner’s end was changed by Williamson. Again a smart move. All in all, I felt India was playing a catching game because of how New Zealand dominated the game. It was a tough time for India batsmen which forced them to play the big shot,” he added.

The 48-year-old also lauded opener Daryl Mitchell, who scored 49, playing a vital role in the 111 run-chase.

“Then Daryl Mitchell and Williamson stitched an important stand. Williamson is like a rock for the New Zealand team if he is on a wicket he controls the game well. Mitchell played some decent shots and rotated the strike,” he said. (IANS)