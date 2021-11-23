“Students Against Hindutva” Founder Shreeya Singh Selected as Rhodes Scholar

BOSTON– Shreeya Singh, founder and president of Students Against Hindutva at the Yale University, has been selected as Rhodes Scholar.

Ms. Singh, who is from Pembroke Pines, Florida, is a senior at Yale College, majoring in History. At Yale, she is founder and president of Students Against Hindutva, from which she organized nationwide protests against India’s anti-Muslim policies, according to her profile published by Rhodes Scholars website.

Ms. Singh is political chair of the South Asian Society and Managing Editor of its International Relations magazine.

Ms. Singh, who was born in India, is also an extraordinarily accomplished debator, nationally and globally.

According to her Rhodes Scholar profile, Ms. Singh has worked in Congressional offices and on a U.S. Presidential campaign and has been active across the world in causes of political justice and human rights.

At Oxford, Ms. Singh plans to do the MPhil in Modern South Asian Studies.

Rhodes Scholarships provide all expenses for two or three years of study at the University of Oxford—ranked the #1 university in the world in some global rankings—and may allow funding in some instances for four years.

The Scholarships were created in 1902 by the Will of Cecil Rhodes and are provided in partnership with the Second Century Founders, John McCall MacBain O.C. and The Atlantic Philanthropies, and many other generous benefactors. The first class of American Rhodes Scholars entered Oxford in 1904; those elected this month will enter Oxford in October 2022.

Rhodes Scholars are chosen in a two-stage process. First, applicants must be endorsed by their college or university.

The 32 Rhodes Scholars chosen from the United States this year will join an international group of Scholars chosen from 23 other jurisdictions (more than 60 countries) around the world, and for the third year, two Scholars from any country in the world without its own Scholarship.

Over one hundred Rhodes Scholars will be selected worldwide this year, including several who have attended American colleges and universities but who are not U.S. citizens and who have applied through their home country.