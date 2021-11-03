SRK Turns 56: B-Town celebs shower love on ‘King of Romance’

Mumbai– As he turned 56 on Tuesday, a slew of Hindi film personalities such as Ayushmann Khurrana, Riteish Deshmukh and Simi Garewal among many others took to social media to wish the ‘King of Romance’.

As it’s the superstar’s birthday, #HappyBirthdaySRK is among the biggest trends on Twitter.

Actor Ayushmann Khurrana took to his Instagram handle and shared a lovely birthday note for SRK.

Sharing a photograph with the ‘Dilwale’ star, Ayushmann wrote: “Happy Birthday Shah sir. Aap aur apka parivaar salaamat rahe. Nikli hai dil se yeh dua! (Hope you and your family stay safe. This is the wish that has come from my heart).”

Malaika Arora walked down the memory lane and shared a still with SRK from their hit song ‘Chaiyya Chaiyya’ from ‘Dil Se’.

In the caption, she wrote: “23 years back was a fan girl n I continue to be one. Seeing you through all these years and how you carry yourself has not just been a pleasure but also inspiring. How you strive tirelessly to make everyday and every year better for people around you is beyond amazing.”

“This year… this day is extra special, this day is extra sweet and I hope it always remains that way cos you deserve it all. Now and forever!!!! Happy birthday @iamsrk.”

Veteran actress Simi Garewal tweeted: “Happy birthday dear @iamsrk! That you’ve weathered both storms & success with such grace is a testament to your character & dignity. You have a soul connection with millions, unlike anyone else. You have the right to be a legend. What a bright light u are SRK. Just keep shining..”

Filmmaker duo Abbas Mustan wrote a simple message.

“Dear Shahrukh bhai @iamsrk wishing you a very happy birthday…God bless you with best of everything in life. Lots of love,” the message read.

Actor Riteish Deshmukh said that he only has love for him in his heart.

“Our forever favourite!!!! Happy Birthday Dearest @iamsrk – we only have love for you in our hearts . #HappyBirthdaySRK @geneliad.”

Mrunal Thakur dropped a picture with SRK and captioned it: “Happy Birthday SRK.”

Actress Nimrat Kaur wrote: “Happy birthday to the man where the buck stops. Here’s to grace, class and all things blessed…#HappyBirthdaySRK.”

Musician Vishal Dadlani said “stay strong” to SRK.

“Happy Birthday, @iamsrk May your open arms always be a metaphor for an India that includes all. Stay strong,” Dadlani added.

Rahul Dev wrote: “Here’s wishing the ‘Shah’ of entertainment, @iamsrk a very happy, healthy and blessed birthday…#HappyBirthdaySRK #ShahRukh Khan.”

Shah Rukh’s ‘Chennai Express’ co-star Nikitin Dheer thanked the star for being “gracious”.

“Happy Birthday Shah Sir, thank you for being as gracious as you are. Wish you health and happiness! Love and respect always @iamsrk #HappyBirthdaySRK.”

Actress Aahana Kumra called SRK her inspiration.

“Happiest birthday @iamsrk! May you always be my inspiration to entertain, to work hard, your humility and above all your dignity! God bless you and your family! Have a great year!” (IANS)