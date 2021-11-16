Sewa’s Houston Chapter Wins IACCGH Community Service Award

Houston, TX–The Indo-American Chamber of Commerce of Greater Houston (IACCGH) honored Sewa International’s Houston Chapter with its annual Community Service Award at its annual gala held in Houston last month.

India’s Ambassador to the United States, Taranjit Singh Sandhu, Chief Guest at the event, presented the award to Sewa International’s President Arun Kankani and the Houston Chapter President Gitesh Desai.

More than 600 business and community leaders from Houston participated in the gala. Dr. Peter Hotez, Dean of the National School of Tropical Medicine, at the Baylor School of Medicine in Houston delivered the keynote speech. Sylvester Turner, the Mayor of Houston, Aseem Mahajan, Consul General of India in Houston, Congressman Al Green, Congresswoman Sheila Jackson Lee, Harris County Judge Linda Hidalgo, and Fort Bend County Judge K.P. George attended the event.

In the gala, a video presentation showcased the services that Sewa International offered COVID-19 patients and their families in Houston, including distributing Personal Protective Equipment (PPE kits) to frontline and essential service workers, and food to the needy in the community. Highlighted in the video was President Biden’s letter to Sewa praising its contribution to the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA)’s COVID-19 vaccination campaign, the ASPIRE educational program for underprivileged and underserved communities, Case Management and Family Services, the LEED internship for high school students, the Stop Diabetes Movement (SDM), Know Your Healthy SELF, and Sewa’s partnership with AmeriCorps.

Gitesh Desai, in his acceptance speech said, “We feel happy and proud that the Indian Chamber of Commerce of Greater Houston has given its Community Service Award to Sewa during this Diwali. We did not make this journey alone as people and organizations supported us. We thank all Sewa donors, volunteers, and supporters. The recognition will inspire to us remain focused and dedicated to our service projects and achieve more in the future.”

“Our sincere gratitude goes to the Indian Chamber of Commerce of Greater Houston (IACCGH) for recognizing Sewa and the work done by volunteers. The award will help us increase our reach,” Sewa’s President Arun Kankani said.

In the picture, from left to right: Fort Bend County Judge K. P. George, Houston Mayor Sylvester Turner, IACCGH President Tarush Anand, Sewa International’s President Arun Kankani, Sewa Houston Chapter President Gitesh Desai, India’s Ambassador to the US, Taranjit Singh Sandhu, businessmen Rajiv Bhavsar, LyondellBasell CEO Bhavesh Patel, Sultana Mangalji, IACCGH Exe Director Jagdip Ahluwalia, and India’s Consul General in Houston Aseem Mahajan

IACC President Tarush Anand praised Sewa International’s contributions during the pandemic and said, “while Sewa was being honored, the real honor was, in fact, ours. We are very proud of all the great work you have done. Keep up the great work!” Jagdip Ahluwalia, Executive Director of IACCGH, joined Anand and said: “Well deserved honor for a great organization. We are all proud of the work you do, and it is our honor to be allowed to honor Sewa at our gala”.