Raghavendra Rathore styles your Bandhgala on Diwali

New Delhi– After you take your time to commission a Bandhgala that fits like a glove; play your cards right and add the finishing touches with a selection of bespoke accessories. Here are three ways you can style an impeccable look by celebrity designer Raghavendra Rathore.

As charming as a Button

A classic accessory addition to your wardrobe collection; bejewelled buttons are timeless accessories that can add an air of regal sophistication to your outfit in an instant.

Compliment with Cufflinks

Add a refined accent with a pair of bejewelled cuff links. This is also a trusted gift item and a classy accessory that comes in a range of shapes and designs; choose from a simple or ornate pair that complements your outfit as well as your sense of style. From gemstone cufflinks or elaborate customised pieces with specific engravings on them can spruce up your look.

Jewels for a touch of Glimmer

Elevate your style with timeless pieces that add an air of regal sophistication to your outfit in an instant with a stack of customised bracelets. A beautiful jewelled brooch transforms your Bandhgala into a royal outfit; go for a simple style with mother of pearls or an ornate one with gemstones.

Pocket Squares

Style your look with a silk pocket square in a contrasting shade and add a touch of colour through a vibrant pocket square. Go for something ornate, printed or embroidered, even customised and finish your look with a pair of tan brogues.

The Right Pair

Handcrafted impeccably with distinguished finesse from a velvet smoking slip-on shoe to brogues, a bespoke pair is the quintessential menswear accessory and has a timeless appeal. (IANS)