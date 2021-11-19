Priya Singhal Appointed as Interim Head of Research & Development at Biogen

CAMBRIDGE, Mass.- Biogen Inc. announced that Alfred “Al” W. Sandrock, Jr., M.D., Ph.D., Head of Research & Development, will retire from the Company effective December 31, 2021, and will replaced on interim basis by Priya Singhal.

“Priya Singhal, M.D., M.P.H., Head of Global Safety and Regulatory Sciences, also with oversight responsibility for Japan and China R&D, will assume Dr. Sandrock’s duties as Head of Research & Development on an interim basis until a permanent successor is identified,” Biogen said in a statement.

Dr. Singhal is the Senior Vice President (S.V.P.) and Head of Global Safety and Regulatory Sciences at Biogen.

Dr. Singhal rejoined Biogen in 2020, having previously led Biogen’s Global Safety and Benefit Risk Management as the interim co-lead and Senior Vice President of Global Development. In her role as S.V.P. she managed the worldwide benefit-risk strategy for the portfolio as well as for the filings and approvals of six products.

She joined Biogen in late 2012 as Vice President Clinical Trials and Benefit-Risk Management. Prior to her return to Biogen, Dr. Singhal served as Head of R&D and Manufacturing at Zafgen Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company leveraging its proprietary knowledge of MetAP2 systems biology to develop novel therapies for patients affected by a range of metabolic diseases.

From 2008-2012 she was at Vertex Pharmaceuticals where she served as the Vice President, Medical Affairs and held roles of increasing seniority in Global Patient Safety. She began her drug-development career at at Millennium Pharmaceuticals where she led benefit-risk for Velcade and two compounds in the development portfolio.

Preceding her career in the Biotechnology Industry, Dr. Singhal completed her M.P.H. in International Health at Harvard School of Public Health and obtained her training in Internal Medicine in Mumbai, India.