Organogenesis Appoints Prathyusha Duraibabu to Board of Directors

CANTON, Mass. — Organogenesis Holdings Inc., a regenerative medicine company focused on the development, manufacture, and commercialization of product solutions for the Advanced Wound Care and Surgical & Sports Medicine markets, announced the appointment of Prathyusha Duraibabu to the Company’s Board of Directors, effective November 19, 2021.

Ms. Duraibabu will serve as an independent director of the Company and member of the Audit Committee of the Board.

“Prathyusha is a proven leader who brings significant expertise from a more than 24-year career in the technology and healthcare sectors, and has held senior leadership positions at global biotechnology and life sciences companies,” said Gary S. Gillheeney, Sr., President and Chief Executive Officer of Organogenesis. “I’m very pleased to welcome her to our Board and look forward to her strategic insight and guidance as a member of the Audit Committee.”

Ms. Duraibabu currently serves as the Chief Financial Officer of Sangamo Therapeutics (NASDAQ: SGMO), a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company with a robust genomic medicines pipeline. Prior to joining Sangamo, Ms. Duraibabu was Corporate Controller at Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc. (NASDAQ: PACB) from 2010 to 2019, a leading commercial DNA sequencing instrument company.

Ms. Duraibabu began her career as an international tax and audit professional and served in a variety of accounting and finance roles of increasing responsibility for companies in the software and semiconductor sectors. She holds a Bachelors of Accounting from Oxford Brookes University, and an MBA from San Jose State University. She is a Certified Public Accountant.