Noted Telugu lyricist Sirivennela Seetharama Sastry passes away at 66

Hyderabad– Noted Telugu lyricist and writer Sirivennela Seetharama Sastry is no more. The lyricist breathed his last on Tuesday while battling pneumonia at KIMS Hospital in Secunderabad. He was 66 and is survived by his wife and two sons.

Chembolu Seetharama Sastry, better known by his screen name Sirivennela Seetharama Sastry, was a lyricist and poet. Holding a record of writing lyrics for over 3,000 songs till 2020, Seetharama Sastry is known for his philosophical approach in his songs.

Sastry had penned the most meaningful and soulful songs for the movie titled ‘Sirivennela’, which is one of the classics of Telugu cinema. As he got instant fame and critical appreciation from all over, his name caught on as ‘Sirivennela Seetharama Sastry’.

Sastry wrote lyrics for many songs in films like ‘Swayam Krushi’, ‘Swarna Kamalam’, ‘Samsaram Oka Chadarangam’, and ‘Pelli Chesi Choodu’ made him one of the finest writers of Telugu cinema.

Born on 20 May 1955, the 66 year-old-lyricist have received 11 state Nandi Awards and four Filmfare Awards South for his contribution to the entertainment industry. Sirivennela Seetharama Sastry was awarded the Padma Shri for his contributions to the field of arts and aesthetics.

Sastry’s recent hit song was ‘Samaja Varagamana’ in the Allu Arjun-starrer ‘Ala Vaikaunthapurramloo’.

The Telugu film industry is shocked with the demise of the legendary writer. Messages and condolences pour in, as they remember the writer. (IANS)