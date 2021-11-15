Malavika Mohanan turns muse for designer Shehla Khan

New Delhi– Designer Shehla Khan has been a favourite of many Bollywood divas like Sonam Kapoor Ahuja, Karisma Kapoor, Tara Sutaria, Janhvi Kapoor, Kiara Advani, and Jacqueline Fernandez.

Now, Bollywood actress Malavika Mohanan is all set to make heads turn as she plays muse for Shehla’s latest collection – ‘Twilight Symphony – A Wedding Affair’. Mohanan will be seen donning a bridal ensemble from Shehla’s collection. Staying true to her style, the collection is Shehla’s way of celebrating her love for sunsets and the beautiful hues of the sky at that time.

Shehla Khan says, “I have always had a love for sunsets. It’s almost like the sky is celebrating the day bidding farewell to the sun, there is a certain sense of satisfaction and romance associated with it. Breaking away from the usual, we have tried to create an extraordinary edit of classic and eternally wearable looks for any and every occasion.

Talking about her muse, the designer adds, “Malavika has a beautiful face and her features are strong yet versatile. She embodies the quintessential Indian beauty yet has a striking innocence and delicacy about her body language. I was looking for a fresh yet impactful face as a muse while my collection was coming together and finally came across her on social media. She fits the mood of this collection perfectly – the beautiful yet versatile Indian bride epitomizing grace. Not only has she been wonderful to work with but also was open to experimenting with various silhouettes. She makes the perfect muse for my collection twilight symphony.”

Mohanan shares, “I have been following Shehla’s work for a while. I love her designs especially the laces, soft colours, and the fit. I am really happy to be a part of her new campaign and I can’t wait for the images to come out.”

The collection will be launched on 16th November digitally. (IANS)