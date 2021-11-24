Kasthuri questions timing of TN govt order on making vax mandatory for movie-goers

Chennai–Actress Kasthuri Shankar has questioned the timing of the Tamil Nadu government’s decision, making vaccination a must for those visiting public places including cinema halls in the state.

The actress, who is known for being vocal about issues, took to her Facebook page to pen her thoughts on the recent government order.

She wrote, “The government has announced full Covid vaccination requirement for theater admission. Good initiative. Puzzling timing.”

“They have announced it in time for the release of the biggie ‘Maanadu’, starring STR (Simbu). Interesting timing, considering that they had a much bigger opportunity just two weeks ago. They could have spread the message much more and much better during Diwali time for the superstar Rajini-starrer, Sun Pictures’s ‘Annaathe’ release. How strange no, that they missed that golden opportunity? Especially if you take into account what the grapevine is whispering.

“Unconfirmed sources say that ‘Maanadu’ itself was supposedly stopped from releasing on Diwali to make way for ‘Annaathe’. Let us remember that 50 per cent seating restriction in cinema halls was removed just before ‘Annaathe’ release. In the same manner, one wonders if these new restrictions will be eased out just in time for ‘Beast’ release?

“Also, if vaccination is made compulsory for all TASMAC patrons, party meetings, election campaigns, public transport and government servants, then we can certainly laud this government’s commitment to combating the pandemic.

“I understand it is not practical for schools, markets and public transport, but for government stores selling rations or liquor, it is very much possible, enforceable and trackable.

“In several countries, including Australia, Singapore, UK, Germany etc, proof of Covid vaccination is mandatory requirement for admission to cinemas, concerts, places of worship, pubs, amusement parks etc. So in theory, the vaccine mandate is a much-needed and welcome move by the TN government. The question is, is the law same for all?” she asked. (IANS)