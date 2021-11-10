It’s a great honour for me, says Adnan Sami on getting Padma Shri

By Mohammad Suaib Khan

New Delhi– Renowned singer Adnan Sami who was honoured with the Padma Shri award by President Ram Nath Kovind on Monday has thanked the Indian government for the “respect he has received”, while remembering his father with moist eyes.

Sami was honoured for his remarkable contribution in the field of music.

“It is a great honour for me. I do not have the words…,” he said during an interaction with IANS.

“…behind this, there is the love of the countrymen for me. I have got this honour for the hard work, blood and sweat that I have shed over the years.”

“Though there were difficulties, I still kept on moving forward by raising my spirits,” he added.

“While receiving the honour, I felt as if, the Government of India and the people of the country told me that, it is for your work on our behalf, that is why it is very valuable to me.”

Recalling the moment during which Sami reached Rashtrapati Bhavan, he said: “I was sitting at Rashtrapati Bhavan and was waiting for the award ceremony to start. I was quite emotional.”

Adnan has the experience of playing more than 30 instruments.

Who has contributed to this journey?

In response, Adnan said: “My parents and my wife have played a very important role in this whole journey. My father gave me opportunities and facilities. Because every person has highs and lows in his life. During this, my father also gave me his shoulder to cry on.”

“Also, a major part of my life has been my musical mother Asha Bhosle ji. My first song “Kabhi To Nazar Milao” was released with Asha ji.

“I met Asha ji for the first time at the age of 10, although I also had my first meeting with her in India, she encouraged me and said that you come here from Canada. I came to Mumbai only on her advice.”

“I didn’t know anyone except Asha ji after coming to Mumbai. But I would like to thank her and her family for the love they have given me.

“I came to India in 1999 and the first song was released in 2000. After that I fell in love with India,” he added.

Adnan took up citizenship of India only a few years ago. His mother belonged to Jammu and his father belonged to Pakistan.

“Indian citizenship was not given to me overnight. It was achieved after going through all the rules of law and all the procedures. I never did a Jalsa for this, but when I got citizenship, everyone came to know.” (IANS)