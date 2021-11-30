India’s Vice President Shri Venkaiah Naidu To Be The Chief Guest At AAPI Global Healthcare Summit in Hyderabad

CHICAGO, IL–India’s Vice President Venkaiah Naidu will be the Chief Guest at the next edition of the annual Global Healthcare Summit (GHS) 2022, organized by the Association of American Physicians of Indian Origin (AAPI) to be held at the Hotel Avasa in Hyderabad, India from January 5th to 7th, 2022, Dr. Anupama Gotimukula, President of AAPI, announced.

“Harnessing the power of Indian Doctors worldwide, the AAPI Global Healthcare Summit platform has evolved with the support and collaboration with the Indian Ministry of Health and Family Welfare as well as several prominent global and Indian medical associations,” says Dr. Gotimukula. “The theme for the Summit this year is: ‘Prevention Is Better Than Cure Through Technology, Telemedicine & Transformation’ and we want to coordinate and collaborate all our resources towards helping India have established annual healthcare screening guidelines and development of “India Preventive Task Force” who will maintain and update the annual healthcare screening guidelines”

According to her, “Senior leaders from leading healthcare organizations such as pharmaceuticals, device and medical equipment manufacturers and major medical teaching institutions, hospitals and from the Ministries – Health, External/Overseas Affairs and regulatory bodies are collaborating with AAPI with the ultimate goal to provide access to high quality and affordable healthcare to all people of India.”

AAPI is hopeful that several international healthcare industry partners are looking for opportunities to participate at this event for greater collaboration on Research & Development and philanthropic engagements, Dr. Gotimukula added. Chronic diseases, notably diabetes, cardiovascular, hypertension, COPD, oncology, maternal and infant mortality, and emerging ones – Management of neurological emergencies ENLS a certification course are only some of those that are going to be covered during this Summit. An exclusive Healthcare CEO forum coordinated by Dr. Jospeh Chalil will bring the healthcare industry perspective, with senior Government officials, both Union and State providing the legislative wisdom.

Dr. Kusum Punjabi, the Chair of AAPI BOT said, “We flew away from India decades ago. However, our hearts are still in India.” She said, GHS 2022 will focus on several relevant issues to serve the many healthcare needs and delivery of healthcare in India.” She praised the local community and organizers for their enthusiastic support.

While elaborating on the theme and areas that are going to be covered during the Summit, Dr. Udaya Shivangi, Chair of AAPI GHS USA says, “In our efforts to realize the core mission of AAPI, which is to share the best from leading experts from around the world, to collaborate on clinical challenges, research and development, philanthropy, policy and standards formulation, the Summit in Hyderabad will have clinical tracks that are of vital to healthcare in India.”

Dr. Ravi Kolli, President-Elect of AAPI pointed out, “Healthcare in India is one of the largest sectors, in terms of revenue and employment. India is making significant improvements in the healthcare infrastructure and is building modern medical facilities throughout India. Indian doctors have made tremendous progress in the 21st century and India is now being touted as a medical tourism hub”

While elaborating the objectives of the Summit, Dr. Anjana Samadder, Vice President of AAPI, says, “This innovative Summit is aimed at advancing the accessibility, affordability and the quality of world-class healthcare to the people of India. Among other areas, the Summit will focus on prevention, diagnosis, treatment options and share ways to truly improve healthcare transcending global boundaries.”



There are several AAPI leaders who are working hard to make the GHS a memorable event, said Dr. Gotimukula. “Among them, I want to recognize Dr. Sujeeth Punnam, US Coordinator, Dr. Lokesh Edara, Chair Global Medical Education; Dr. Prabhakar Sharma, CME Chair, Dr. Prabhat Sinha, Chair Sponsorships and Exhibits, Dr. Seema Arora, Chair of Women’s Forum; Dr. Joseph M. Chalil, Chair of CEO Forum; Dr. Belani Kumar, Chair of the Mwdical Students Research Poster presentations; Dr. Lakshmi Thirunagari and Dr. Apurva Yeluru, CoordinatorS Medical Jeopardy



“The much awaited Women’s Forum at the GHS will be led by a panel consisting of inspiring women leaders who have been in the forefront, and have shown resiliency, confidence, leadership, determination, and dedication, and have withered all obstacles in life, and have become women leaders, and are recognized to be an inspiration to all,” says Dr. Seema Arora, Chair of Women’s Forum.

“The essence of AAPI is educational,” Dr. Lokesh Edara, Chair Global Medical Education, while describing the CMEs by experts that are ebbing organized during GHS said. “That translates into numerous programs that AAPI has planned to motivate med students, physicians, academicians and researchers to excel and master in their areas of work and goal to have one PG seat for every Medical student who graduates and there should be one Doctor per 1000 population.



Dr. Joseph Chalil, Chair of the CEO Forum said, “AAPI has made significant contributions towards addressing several issues affecting the healthcare system in India. During the GHS 2022, AAPI at the popular CEO Forum, physician leaders from the United States and India will have an opportunity to brainstorm and explore ways to focus on the theme, “Prevention is Better Than Cure” and recommend possible ways to plan and implement preventive medicine that will save resources and precious human lives.”

Dr. Satheesh Kathula, Secretary of AAPI said, “Through Continuing Medical Education and non-CME seminars by experts in their fields, AAPI will provide comprehensive and current reviews and guidelines for the diagnosis and treatment of various disease states to reduce morbidity and mortality and achieve cost effective quality care outcomes.”

According to Dr. Krishan Kumar, Treasurer of AAPI, “With the changing trends and statistics in healthcare, both in India and US, we are refocusing our mission and vision, AAPI would like to make a positive and meaningful impact on the healthcare delivery system both in the US and in India.”

This international health care summit is a progressive transformation from the first Indo-US Healthcare Summit launched by AAPI USA in 2007. Since then, AAPI has organized 14 Indo – US/Global Healthcare Summits and developed strategic alliances with various organizations.

Representing the interests of the over 100,000 physicians of Indian origin, leaders of American Association of Physicians of Indian Origin (AAPI), the largest ethnic organization of physicians, for 39 years.

“Being organized at this critical phase, GHS 2022 is aimed at exploring possibilities for greater collaboration and cooperation between the physicians and health care providers in India with those of Indian origin and major health-care providers abroad,” Dr. Gotimukula said.