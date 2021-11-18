HinduPACT Stands in Solidarity with Bangladeshi Hindus Ahead of Rally Seeking Justice

WASHINGTON, D.C. – On Friday, November 19, HinduPACT will join members of minority communities from Bangladesh in a rally meant to shed light on the “continuing violence against Hindus in Bangladesh.”

Pranesh Halder, one of the organizers of the event, said that the organizers would send a message to the White House that it must ensure the Government of Bangladesh will deliver swift and comprehensive justice.

He added, “the surest way to guarantee justice is served for this atrocity is to hold a tribunal that delivers sentences to anyone involved in the brutal murder of Hindus” He urged the U.S. Department of State to work with Hindu temple organizations in the US to “create a partnership to monitor the reconstruction of Hindu temples that were destroyed during Durga Puja celebrations in Bangladesh this past October”.

Utsav Chakrabarti, Executive Director of HinduPACT, said, “The radical Islamists who are targeting Hindus in Bangladesh today, carry the same ideology and mindset that the Pakistan Army professed in 1971. Those who committed violence against Hindus in Bangladesh today, have an intrinsic ideological link to Pakistan and the concept that created the nation in the first place.”

Chakrabarti added, “Holding Pakistan accountable for the 1971 genocide will send a strong message to Islamists who target, maim and kill Hindus and Muslims whose ideological underpinnings do not match with theirs, and destroy temples today.”

Friday’s rally will take place at 2 pm at Lafayette Square, which is located at 1608 H Street NW.