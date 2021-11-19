Globalization Partners Appoints Richa Gupta as Chief People Officer

BOSTON– Globalization Partners announced that Richa Gupta has been appointed Chief People Officer. This new role will be central to the company’s growth strategy as it continues to expand its strong global team to meet the needs of the trillion dollar-plus remote work industry.

Gupta brings over 20 years of robust experience with technology firms, with a focus on managing HR for global, complex organizations that are undergoing growth transformations and defining industries.

“I am thrilled with the addition of Richa to our executive team. She is an inspiring people leader who is passionate about democratizing the global workforce,” said Nicole Sahin, Globalization Partners’ Chief Executive Officer and Founder, who created the EOR industry in 2012. “Richa’s leadership experience in start-ups, and with mature and high-growth tech companies is exactly what we need as we scale our company, and importantly, she brings an incredible skillset that will be a valuable resource to Globalization Partners’ clients that are hiring global remote team members.”

With more than two decades of strategic HR leadership with top global technology companies, Gupta joins Globalization Partners most recently from Castlight Health, Inc., where she served as Chief People Officer at the company that is positioned as the digital front door to healthcare navigation for employers and health plans. Gupta also served as Vice President of Human Resources at PayPal and at GE Digital, where she oversaw HR for their Product, Technology, Platform, Commercial, Sales, Marketing, and Support organizations. Gupta built her career in various HR management roles at Vantiv and LexisNexis. Gupta holds a Master’s degree in Organizational Psychology from Delhi University in India and an MBA from Wright State University in Ohio.

“I was a dreamer who came to the U.S. with $4,000 and a suitcase in search of a better life, better job opportunities and more wellness,” Gupta explained. “Globalization Partners brings the dreams to the dreamers, and I knew the company’s mission of democratizing access to global opportunities perfectly aligned with my own life purpose and vision. As Chief People Officer of Globalization Partners, I will continue my journey in being a mission-driven, people-first business leader with an HR hat. I look forward to working closely with Nicole and the rest of the executive team to scale the company and the culture as we continue to meet the surging demands of remote work across the globe.”

In her new role, Gupta will lead all facets of the HR function for Globalization Partners’ global workforce, while playing a key strategic role in growing the company as more clients utilize the employment platform to unleash a global remote workforce.

With a mission to democratize access to opportunity for everyone, everywhere, Globalization Partners’ global employment platform provides unmatched technology and support that enables customers to hire talent anywhere they find it, quickly, securely, and easily. As the world’s largest and most established fully compliant platform, Globalization Partners has seen surging demand for its solution, and the company will reach $1 billion in annualized recurring revenue by the end of this year.