Coimbatore sexual assault: Media houses to be charged for revealing girl’s identity

Chennai–The police will charge the media houses which revealed the name and details of a 17-year-old girl who committed suicide in Coimbatore following sexual abuse by a teacher at a private school.

A police team is ascertaining the details of the news stories that had appeared in print, television, social media and YouTube channels, and will charge those who revealed the name and identity of the girl who was a student of Class XII.

A court has directed the police to take action against the media houses after the issue was brought to its notice.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (North), T. Jayachandran, told mediapersons on Monday, “We will register a case under Section 23 of the POSCO Act against the media houses for revealing the identity of the 17-year-old girl.”

The girl had hanged herself to death on Thursday after she was reportedly abused by her former physics teacher, Mithun Chakravarthy. The principal of the private school, Meera Jackson, with whom she had raised the complaint, had told her not to reveal the matter to anyone. Both the teacher and lady principal are under judicial custody now. (IANS)