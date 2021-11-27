Bollywood Singer Arijit Singh Mesmerizes Fans at the Yas Island, Abu Dhabi Concert

MUMBAI– Indian Singing sensation Arijit Singh performed a live concert for the first time since the Covid-19 outbreak on November 19 at the state-of-the-art Etihad Arena, the largest indoor entertainment venue in the Middle East.

This was his first concert after five years in Yas Island Abu Dhabi, one of the world’s forefront leisure and entertainment destinations, organized by the Department of Culture and Tourism – Abu Dhabi and Portfolio Managing Events, a leading global event company around the world.

Swaying to his soothing music, the audience was enthralled by Arijit’ s live performance. The sold-out show was truly a memorable experience for his fans.

