Bollywood Roundup: Richa Chadha, Pragya Kapoor, Sanjay Dutt, and more…

Richa Chadha recounts her ‘Inside Edge 3’ character’s journey

Mumbai– Richa Chadha, who plays the character of Zarina, a fading actress in ‘Inside Edge 3’, feels that it’s the nuances and deeper layers of her character that have kept it relevant over the course of the show’s journey.

The popular series is making a comeback with its third season and her character stands firm on her ground to claim what belongs to her.

The actress shares, “It feels surreal to know that we are already on the third season. As an actor, it has been an incredible journey being Zarina, a layered and nuanced character, non-trapped by conventions which has kept it relevant over the seasons.”

Explaining the arc of her character in the upcoming season, Richa says, “As the game behind the game thickens into the third one, so does Zarina’s urge to claim what is rightfully hers in this man’s world. ‘Inside Edge’ Season 3 is replete with similar elements of drama, suspense and excitement that has defined the series for the audience. But the stakes and proportions are higher, this time.”

‘Inside Edge’ is one of the early web shows from India that opened a whole new dimension of OTT content in the country. The game behind the game gets to a whole new level and Season 3 promises to be filled with more drama and surprises than before.

The third season of ‘Inside Edge’ created by Karan Anshuman and directed by Kanishk Varma, will stream on Prime Video from December 3.

Pragya Kapoor makes ‘Chandigarh Kare Aashiqui’ India’s first zero-waste film

Mumbai– Pragya Kapoor, the producer of ‘Chandigarh Kare Aashiqui’, who is known for championing the cause of eco-conservation, has accomplished the endeavour to make the Ayushmann Khurrana and Vaani Kapoor-starrer as India’s first ‘zero-waste’ feature film.

Pragya joined hands with Skarp, a firm that specialises in helping organisations adopt sustainable waste solutions for the cause, in order to bring down the wastage to zero.

Shedding light on the same, the producer said, “A film shoot produces a bizarre amount of waste and as an environmentalist it’s important for me to cover as many grounds as possible with my work.”

She adds, “I can’t be contributing to other areas of concerns while turning a blind eye to the ecological harms caused by the making of a film. With ‘Chandigarh Kare Aashiqui’, I was fortunate enough to have the support of my entire team to make this possible”.

Explaining how they turned things around, Pragya said, “We employed various measures to counter the problem. Through a simple shift from plastic bottles to water dispensers, we reduced a significant amount of single-use plastic. The idea here is to find an alternative to basic problems and build a sustainable society”.

Sanjay Dutt signed as Arunachal Pradesh brand ambassador

Itanagar– Bollywood star Sanjay Dutt has been roped in by the Arunachal Pradesh government to be the brand ambassador for the state.

Along with Sanjay, filmmaker Rahul Mittra has been roped in as the brand advisor on the occasion of the golden jubilee celebrations, marking the 50th year of the naming of the state.

The announcement was made by Chief Minister Pema Khandu and Assembly Speaker Pasang Sona Dorjee at a packed function in the presence of both Sanjay and Mittra, who arrived from Mumbai by a chartered flight to Dibrugarh and then by helicopter to the picturesque valley of Mechuka on the afternoon.

A campaign executed by Rahul Mittra Films and shot by ad filmmaker Shiraz Bhattacharya was kickstarted on this occasion, featuring Sanjay catering to the target audience for Arunachal tourism.

In addition to the promotional films, the actor will also engage with the local youth of the state on a series of initiatives on substance abuse and other key issues that cause concern in the state.

Filming on a large scale is taking place at Ziro village, Pakke valley, Dambuk, Namsai, Parshuram Kund, Pasighat, Mechuka and Tawang.

The month-long celebrations will commence at Ziro on January 20, 2022 as it was in Ziro that Arunachal Pradesh got its name and Union Territory status in 1972.

The closing ceremony will be held in Itanagar on the occasion of the Statehood Day on February 20, 2022.

Gulfam Khan shares her experience of attending IFFI in Goa

Mumbai– Actress Gulfam Khan, who is currently seen in TV show ‘Ziddi Dil Maane Na’, is thrilled after attending the International Film Festival of India in Goa.

She says: “The International Film Festival of India is held every year in Goa but it has not been held since the past two years due to the pandemic. I make it a point to go to IFFI as often and for as many days as possible because I am an ardent lover of cinema so much so that I watch all kinds of films.”

Gulfam is also associated with the London Film Festival and she believes in promoting Indian films worldwide.

She says, “We always watch Hollywood and Bollywood films, we also praise films from different parts of the world but we, as Indians, don’t appreciate the cinema we generate. Ours is a multi lingual multi cultural heritage hence, we can find so many various forms of cinema and this is what I get to gorge on in this festival. This year too I watched many films of different languages and genres.

“Being the creative partner of the London Film Festival I am always on the lookout for films to take from India, in 2022 our theme is India’s contribution to world cinema hence hopefully we will showcase some brilliant Indian films there too.”

Gulfam is known for featuring in popular shows like ‘Aladdin’, ‘Laado 2’, ‘Naamkarann’ and ‘Madhubala – Ek Ishq Ek Junoon’.

Pooja Hegde: The idea is to do good work, prove your credibility

Mumbai– After making her debut opposite Hrithik Roshan in Ashutosh Gowariker’s ‘Mohenjo-Daro’, Pooja Hegde took the pan-India approach and worked in various regional film industries.

The actress always wanted to be recognised as an Indian actor rather than an actor limited to just one particular industry.

Talking about being a part of different film industries across India, Pooja said, “God has been really kind to have given me the opportunity to showcase my talent in different film industries and be given so much love by the audience. I always wanted to be known as an Indian actor and not let the barrier of language restrict my work. The idea is to do good work, work hard and prove your credibility”.

Revealing as to how she progresses from one project to another, the actress said, “The big question that an actor always has to face is ‘what next?’. One has to go by their instinct, give their 100 per cent and leave the rest up to the Almighty. I have been doing that ever since I started my acting career”.

She also praised Ahan Shetty for she feels he is a promising talent, she said, “Ahan’s debut is certainly one of the most significant and talked-about ones in Bollywood over the last few years. With his tall demeanour, rich baritone and machismo, Ahan looks like a perfect hero on the big screen and has an arresting screen presence.”

“Ahan’s raw and intense avatar in ‘Tadap’ is being appreciated a lot and I’m sure Ahan will not just prove his mettle as an actor, but also win audiences’ hearts. Ahan has a promising bright future and he will go a long, long way”, she added.

Pooja will soon be seen in Bollywood with ‘Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali’ and ‘Cirkus’, the multi-lingual ‘Radheshyam’ and Kollywood film ‘Beast’. (IANS)