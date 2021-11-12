Bollywood Roundup: Rani, Vicky Arora, Karan Johar, and more…

Rani recalls the time when she had a crush on SRK, Aamir

Mumbai– Bollywood actress Rani Mukerji, who will appear as a special guest on ‘The Kapil Sharma Show’, opens up about the people in the industry she has had a crush on.

During a conversation with the show’s host, Rani revealed that she had a huge crush on Shah Rukh Khan and Aamir Khan. She also talked about doing romantic scenes with them and how she used to feel.

Rani recalls: “I was nervous doing romantic scenes with Aamir and Shah Rukh for ‘Ghulam’ and ‘Kuch Kuch Hota Hai’. I was then 16 or 17 years old and I had previously watched Aamir and Shah Rukh on the silver screen.

“My heart started beating faster after I first saw Aamir in ‘Qayamat Se Qayamat Tak’. And after watching Shahrukh in ‘Dilwale Dulhaniya Le Jayenge’, I felt like, you know, what we call ‘young crush’.”

‘The Kapil Sharma Show’ airs on Sony Entertainment Television.

Vicky Arora on playing an extremist in ‘Akkad Bakkad Rafu Chakkar’

Mumbai– For actor Vicky Arora bagging the web series ‘Akkad Bakkad Rafu Chakkar turned out to be a learning experience as he got an opportunity to work with some established names in the industry.

Vicky said: “Working on ‘Akkad Bakkad Rafu Chakkar’ has been a great blessing, I feel immensely grateful. For any Actor, it is a dream to share the screen space with senior actors like Mohan Agashe, Shishir Sharma and Manish Choudhary. I’ve learned so much in silence. I thank God for this opportunity.”

The actor known for films like ‘URI- The Surgical Strike’ and ‘Khajoor Pe Atke’ further talks about playing an extremist in the web show.

“I’m playing the protagonist ‘Bhargav Sharma’ who is best described as the Chanakya of the story. Unlike any other character in the series, ‘Bhargav’ is an extremist. He’s a sweet boy who lost his parents and blames the system for it. Once he gets the idea of making a fake bank, he makes bold moves which lead the story ahead.”

‘Akkad Bakkad Rafu Chakkar’ is a web-series directed by late Raj Kaushal and it features Vicky Arora, Anuj Rampal, Shishir Sharma, Swati Semwal, Sreya Muthukumar and Alisha Chopra.

The story revolves around two friends, who open a fake bank to earn money in a short span of time.

Vicky recalls working with the director late Raj Kaushal and how he used to call him ‘special’ on the sets.

“I’ll just say one thing; working with Raj Kaushal sir and my co-actors was like attending a big fat celebration every day. Every day on set he used to say this one thing to me ‘you are special’. I miss him dearly,” he concludes.

‘Akkad Bakkad Rafu Chakkar’ streams on Prime Video.

Karan Johar: Tanishk Bagchi a musical force to reckon with

Mumbai– Filmmaker Karan Johar has heaped praise on music composer Tanishk Bagchi and said that he is a musical force to reckon with.

After creating a hit ‘Raataan Lambiyan’, a love track from Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani starrer ‘Shershaah’, Bagchi’s latest recreation of the 90s hit song ‘Tip Tip Barsa Paani’ from the Akshay Kumar-starrer ‘Sooryavanshi’, jointly produced by Karan, hit the right chords with the audience.

Talking about the musician, Karan said: “Tanishk is a musical force to reckon with. He has a unique talent of blending superlative melodies with commercial prerequisites, to say that he has a pulse on the music market would be stating the obvious. Dharma Productions have been proud to associate for many years with Tanishk and we hope to continue churning out chartbusters together.”

Overwhelmed with the heartening response, Bagchi said: “The skill set to create an original number is drastically different from recreating a hit song like Tip Tip Barsa. It’s a sheer stroke of luck that things have worked out in such a way that these songs have been released in a matter of a few months. I am so grateful that I found a sounding board like Karan Johar, who encourages his composers to bring out their best.”

The music composer said that he thoroughly enjoyed the process of working on both songs but admitted that the pressure was much higher in ‘Tip Tip Barsa Paani’.

Sharvari credits parents for encouraging her to take up performing arts

Mumbai– Debutante Sharvari, who currently awaits the release of her maiden film ‘Bunty Aur Babli 2’, credits her parents for encouraging her to explore herself in performing arts.

Sharvari said: “Growing up, going to the mall with my family meant that my dad (Shailesh) and I would look for any kid’s contests happening there and participate. Be it dance, singing, acting or running, my father used to encourage me to participate and have fun.

“I have no concept of stage fright thanks to both my parents. When I was a kid my mom (Namrata) used to sign me up for all activities in my neighbourhood functions from dancing to comparing the show.”

She added: “I remember she used to stand backstage and help me change into different outfits throughout the show.”

Sharvari says she grew up believing that she was meant to be an artiste because of her parents.

She said: “Being an actor became my calling. I’m fortunate that I have parents who always wanted me to explore various things before I decided what I wanted to do in life. Fun fact, they both sat me down when I was 16 years old and told me that if I truly love acting then that’s what I should do.”

Sharvari called her parents as her biggest cheerleaders and that she is “to have them in my corner. I hope to make them proud with all the work I do in my life.”

‘Bunty Aur Babli 2’ also features Saif Ali Khan and Rani Mukerji as the original Bunty and Babli. This comedy will pit two sets of con-artists, from different generations, against each other as they try to prove who is the better con-couple! (IANS)