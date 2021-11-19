Bollywood Roundup: Ranbir Kapoor, Sushmita Sen, Saif Ali Khan, and more…

Ranbir Kapoor-starrer ‘Animal’ to release in August 2023

Mumbai– Filmmaker Sandeep Reddy Vanga’s upcoming directorial film ‘Animal’ starring Ranbir Kapoor

is slated to have a worldwide release on August 11, 2023.

‘Animal’ was earlier slated to release on Dussehra 2022.

The film also stars Anil Kapoor, Bobby Deol and Parineeti Chopra. ‘Animal’ marks Vanga’s first association with Ranbir.

The crime drama film, ‘Animal’ is produced by Bhushan Kumar and Krishan Kumar’s T-Series, Pranay Reddy Vanga’s Bhadrakali Pictures and Murad Khetani’s Cine1 Studios.

The film marks Vanga’s return as director after the 2017 Telugu blockbuster ‘Arjun Reddy’ and its equally popular Bollywood remake ‘Kabir Singh’.

‘Animal’ is a gangster drama that revolves around the ever-changing nature of the relationship shared by the characters where the protagonist becomes like an animal in nature.

Sushmita Sen calls ‘Aarya’ a rewarding experience

Mumbai– Actress Sushmita Sen has called her web-series ‘Aarya’, which has earned an International Emmy Awards nomination, a rewarding experience as she says it changed her life on many levels.

Sushmita talked about her journey of ‘Aarya’, calling the show her reward for all the challenges.

She said: “I feel that prior to ‘Aarya’, I was kind of an actor, on the personal front also, I faced quite a lot of challenges, and a challenging 5 years period at the end of it. I felt like the Universe had to reward me because I’ve worked so hard to get there! And I can call ‘Aarya’ that reward! It came at the right time, not just on a professional level.”

The actress and former beauty queen added: “Playing ‘Aarya’ has been a worthy experience and to do so successfully, showcasing the relationship of a mother and of a woman who can hold the family together, even if the family belongs to the underworld and drug mafia, you glue it all together.

“I think ‘Aarya’ changed my life on many levels. It was an exciting and lovely series as an actor to be a part of. I think it was an all-round experience which has changed my life for the better, for sure.”

The second instalment of the show will soon make a comeback on Disney+ Hotstar and tell the riveting story of a woman who goes against all odds for the sake of her family and avenges her husband’s killing.

Saif Ali Khan: Rani Mukerji is a very natural actor

New Delhi– Actor Saif Ali Khan has heaped praises on his ‘Bunty Aur Babli 2’ co-star Rani Mukerji by calling her a “very natural actor” and “one of the best actresses” in the country.

Saif and Rani have previously worked in films such as ‘Thoda Pyaar Thoda Magic’, ‘Hum Tum’ and ‘Ta Ra Rum Pum’.

Talking about how their equation has evolved over the years, Saif in a conversation with IANS said: “I guess it changed. Initially we were both starting out and like I said later on we became parents and now Rani owns the production house, which was a joke we made on ‘The Kapil Sharma Show’…”

He added: “But definitely there is a transformation from where we started. We were young actors, we became fathers and mothers respectively and we have kind of grownup and become kind of our own people…”

The 51-year-old actor does not looking back.

“What’s important how good you are on screen today. The good thing about Rani is that she is a very natural actor and one of the best actresses we have in our country that makes up for anything else really,” he said.

Saif added: “I was too keen that we could star together in this film because I am not interested in enticing people with whatever we have done in the past, whatever we are doing right now has to be fab and I think it is because she is a natural actor.”

Yash Raj Films’ ‘Bunty Aur Babli 2’, which releases on November 19, also stars Siddhant Chaturvedi and debutante Sharvari. It has been directed by Varun V. Sharma.

Poonam Dhillon says she still loves her ‘Dil Bekaraar’ character

Mumbai– Veteran actress Poonam Dhillon, who ruled the 80s, will be seen essaying the role of Manta Thakur, whom she says is very close to her heart.

The upcoming show eDil Bekaraar’, directed by Habib Faizal of eIshaqzaade’ fame, travels back in time all the way to the magical era of the 80s when India was at the cusp of a new dawn with several social, political and economical changes unfolding bit by bit.

Talking about her character, Poonam said: “I really enjoyed the character that I played in eDil Bekaraar’. It feels very close to my heart. It is the character that I have always wanted to play. It is a character of a woman who supports her spouse, who supports her children and she is always there for her family.”

“That’s the role I have seen my mother play for ages and that’s the role I have been playing in my real life. It’s a very relatable role”.

eDil Bekaraar’ explores the love story and ideological clash between Debjani Thakur and Dylan Shekhawat as it portrays a tale of humorous family drama with a backdrop of liberalization and journalism.

In addition to Poonam, it also stars veteran actors like Raj Babbar and Padmini Kolhapure and younger crop of talents like Sahher Bambba, Akshay Oberoi, Medha Shankar and Sukhmani Sadana.

Nushrratt on ‘Chhorii’ director: We were so in sync, we’d finish each other’s sentences

Mumbai– Actress Nushrratt Bharuccha has talked about the chemistry she shared with Vishal Furia, the director of her upcoming film ‘Chhorii’.

‘Chhorii’ sees Nushrratt playing a pregnant woman and going lengths for her child. The film is helmed by Furia, who also directed its Marathi version.

Sharing her experience of working with the director, Nushrratt shared: “I love Vishal sir. I love him. It’s quite an uncanny story. When we started off, he was a little wary of me.”

“I was shooting other films and I was running back and forth, here and there. And he felt like eI’m not getting Nushrratt’s time to prep with her because she’s not present. She’s not here. I have very few days. How do I get her into this film? It’s such a hectic film for her. It’s something she’s not done before’. I don’t think he was sure whether I could pull it off or not. Because there wasn’t enough time to prepare for it.”

The actress added: “I really feel like when a director or anybody who casts an actor for a film, it’s equally their responsibility to trust an actor with it. Of course, some actors can fall short of trust. Some actors will probably just show up, whether they’ll bring something or not.”

“So, I said just relax, I’ll handle it. Let’s just get on to shoot and I think it was not even 24 hours, where Vishal sir and I were so in sync, where he would just look at me from the monitor, and I knew what he was saying, or I would look at him from the shot, and he would know what I was about to do or not.”

The ‘Pyaar Ka Punchnama’ star talked about how Furia would make her try different things for the film.

“And I would go and tell him, sir, I’ve done this like this, but can I add this? Or can I do this? And he’s like, ewohi bolne aa raha tha tereko, ke aise karle, aise try kar’ (I was just about to tell you the same thing, do it like this or do it like that). He would see me try different things, and you know what, this was, this works. So it took us 24-48 hours. But after that, we were so in sync that we would finish each other’s sentences.”

"And people on set were really looking at us saying, how is this happening? Like, did you all do some homework at home and come? Literally, Vishal sir has said that for two-three days, and I walked in, and I'm like sir, I think we should do this. And he said, I just said that. And I'm like, oh, wow, great", she concluded.