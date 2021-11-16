Bollywood Roundup: Rajkummar Rao, Nora Fatehi, Manushi Chhillar, and more…

Rajkummar Rao: Got married to my everything

Mumbai– Bollywood actors Rajkummar Rao and Patralekhaa are now a married couple after dating each other for over a decade.

The two lovebirds tied-the-knot in Chandigarh on Monday and Rajkummar said that he got married to his everything.

The actor shared a picture on Instagram on Monday evening after the wedding rituals took place.

Sharing the first photos from their wedding, which currently has 2.2 million likes on the photo-sharing website, Rajkummar wrote: “Finally after 11 years of love, romance, friendship and fun, I got married to my everything today, my soulmate, my best friend, my family. Today there is no greater happiness for me than being called your husband @patralekhaa Here’s to forever .. and beyond.”

Patralekhaa too shared a few pictures from the wedding.

“I got married to my everything today; my boyfriend, my partner in crime, my family, my soulmate…My best friend for the last 11 years! There is no greater feeling than to be your wife! Here’s to our forever,” she wrote.

The couple have been in a relationship for 11 years. Recently, a video of Rajkummar going down on one knee and asking his ladylove to marry him went viral. Their wedding invite too took over social media.

Rajkummar and Patralekhaa, who are all set to get married this month, have together worked in films such as ‘Citylights’ and the web show ‘Bose: Dead/Alive’.

Nora Fatehi recalls her ‘worst’ experience on ‘Kusu kusu’ set

Mumbai– Actress Nora Fatehi almost choked because of her costume for the number ‘Kusu kusu’, which features in the upcoming film ‘Satyamev Jayate 2’ She said called it her worst experience on set.

The second look of the song, which features Nora in a veil cape attached to her bodysuit. The cape was tied to her necklace. However, due to the weight of the heavy veil, the necklace choked Nora and even left bruise marks.

Talking about the experience, Nora said: “On sets we often have minor incidents like scraping of knees, bleeding of feet, or something like that, but this definitely has been my worst experience on set. The necklace was extremely tight around my neck because of the weight of the cape and since I was constantly moving, it kept brushing more leaving really horrifying marks at the end of the shoot.

She added: “It almost felt like someone has tied a rope around my neck and dragged me across the floor, but because we had limited time for the shoot, I continued to film the song and only took a break after we completed the sequence.”

‘Satyamev Jayate 2’ directed by Milan Milap Zaveri is a sequel to the 2018 vigilante action film ‘Satyamev Jayate’ and stars John Abraham in his fight against systematic corruption. The film is all set to release on November 25.

Manushi Chhillar on ‘Prithviraj’: I couldn’t have asked for a bigger debut

Mumbai– The freshly released teaser of Yash Raj Films’ first historical epic action drama ‘Prithviraj’ has grabbed eyeballs.

The film based on the life and valour of the fearless and mighty Rajput king Prithviraj Chauhan stars Akshay Kumar in the titular role alongside Miss World 2017 Manushi Chhillar as Princess Sanyogita. The actress is over the moon as she gears up for her debut with one of India’s premier studios.

The debutante expressed her gratitude as she said, “I’m eternally grateful to YRF and my director Dr Chandraprakash Dwivedi for not only believing in me but also for making me believe that I could play the role of the legendary princess Sanyogita. I couldn’t have asked for a bigger debut and I’m deeply honoured that I could play her on screen.”

Talking about her character, Manushi says, “Her life, her values, her resilience, her courage, her honour is what legends are made of and I’m so fortunate that I got to know so much about her in the process of prepping and portraying princess Sanyogita on screen. I hope I have done justice to her and what she stood for. I’m excited for everyone to see her story.”

“I have given my heart, soul and tears to this film and I hope that people will like my effort in playing such an iconic real life legend on the big screen. I’m immensely grateful that I had Akshay sir as a pillar of support to me all through the shoot. His work ethic, his dedication to the craft is an inspiration to me,” she adds.

Her Baby: How Nushrratt acclimatised to ‘pregnant’ body suit for ‘Chhorii’

Mumbai– ‘Chhorii’, the upcoming horror film starring Nushrratt Bharuccha has piqued the audience with its teaser.

Nushrratt, who plays a pregnant woman in the film, started her prep well in advance for the film. For her part, the actress started wearing the ‘pregnant’ body suit three weeks prior to the shoot.

Talking about the same, Nushrratt said, “As I’m not actually going to become pregnant for now in reality, I had them make that body suit for me to feel what a woman bearing child actually goes through. I was wearing it 20-25 days before the film’s shoot started, and literally did all of my chores including eating, sleeping, going to the bathroom, roaming around and everything else to understand the restrictions that it comes with.”

She adds, “I had to put myself in it to be able to self-learn everything that’s related to pregnancy, and then bring them on set with a more realistic facet that the masses can connect to. Though, it wasn’t a prop for me but a part of me, I became so used to it that when the shooting began, I felt more comfortable while resting in between the rehearsals in the body suit.”

Sharing her thoughts on the aspects of cinematic evolution, the actress states, “Since we’ve moved to very realistic cinema, we don’t need to spoonfeed things to the audience. It needs to be so subtle and subliminal that the audience at a subconscious level are convinced to assume you’re pregnant without you actually telling them through conventional actions.”

Saif Ali Khan: Clean family entertainers have become a rarity

New Delhi– Actor Saif Ali Khan says that clean family entertainers have become a rarity and is thrilled that he can take his entire family to the theatre to watch his next ï¿½Bunty Aur Babli 2.

Saif said: “I will definitely take my entire family to watch Bunty Aur Babli 2. Clean family entertainers have become a rarity in our industry today and this film belongs to that quintessential Hindi comedy genre that you can take your full family to have a good time.”

He added: “It’s rooted in the Indian film language yet extremely modern and cool for today’s youth and family. In fact, this movie is made for every age group and you can even take your kids to watch this movie!”

The 51-year-old star, who is gearing up watch the film with his children and actress wife Kareena Kapoor Khan, is really happy that he did a film that “can invite families back to the theatres and try and make them smile after 2 years. ‘Bunty Aur Babli 2′ is a film that has something for every age group and that’s what makes it special.”

Saif believes that people are looking for a reason to smile again.

He said: “In today’s environment when people are coming out of the pandemic, they want to see entertainers that they can watch with their families because every family across the world was in a lockdown. People haven’t celebrated with each other and they are wanting to now. So, I hope our film entertains the whole country and leaves people in splits!”

Yash Raj Films’ ‘Bunty Aur Babli 2’, which releases on November 19, also stars Siddhant Chaturvedi and debutante Sharvari.

It has been directed by Varun V. Sharma.

Divya Khosla Kumar ‘plays politics’ in ‘Satyameva Jayate 2’

Mumbai– John Abraham and Divya Khosla Kumar-starrer ‘Satyameva Jayate 2’ awaits its release. Divya has been running busy with the incessant promotions of the much awaited release along with her co-star John.

The actress will be portraying the role of a politician in the film, who is best defined as a strong and empowered woman. For her part, Divya embraced unprecedented preparations to get into the skin of her character.

Talking about her director Milan Milap Zaveri and his guidance, the actress said, “Milap had briefed me that my character is to portray the strong and empowered woman of today’s generation who maintains the ideal work-life balance and stands for what’s right. I had studied several iconic films such as ‘Aandhi’ to understand how to portray my role to the best of my ability.”

“It especially was tough for me to get into character as I had to put on weight for my role. I am so glad to have got this chance to showcase a new side of me and I hope the audience will enjoy my work in ‘Satyameva Jayate 2’,” she adds.

With this film, Divya has joined the list of Bollywood actresses such as Richa Chadda in ‘Madam Chief Minister’, Kangana Ranaut in ‘Thalaivi’ and Suchitra Sen in ‘Aandhi’, who have essayed the characters of politicians in their films.

The film directed by Milan Milap Zaveri, is all set to release on November 25 in cinemas. (IANS)