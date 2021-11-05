Bollywood Roundup: Priyanka Chopra, Akshay Kumar, Alia Bhatt, and more…

Priyanka, Nick Jonas perform Lakshmi puja at Los Angeles home

Mumbai– Indian actress Priyanka Chopra Jonas and her American pop-star husband Nick Jonas performed Lakshmi puja at their home in Los Angeles on the occasion of Diwali.

Priyanka took to Instagram to share a glimpse of her puja with their fans and followers. The actress chose a lemon coloured saree, while Nick looked dapper in a kurta-pyjama.

For the caption, Priyanka wrote: “Ya devi sarvabhuteshu Lakshmi rupena sangsthita. Namastasye namastasye namastasye namo namaha.”

“With the blessings of Goddess Mahalakshmi we invite Her grace and abundance into our home. Happy Diwali.”

Priyanka also shared a glimpse from a Diwali party she celebrated with Mindy Kaling and Lily Singh.

“Love, laughter and a room full of badass desi boss ladies. Thank you @mindykaling, @deepica + @meena for a lovely pre-Diwali celebration,” she said.

‘The Kapil Sharma Show’: Akshay reveals how Katrina slapped him during a shot

Mumbai– It is quite natural to do a retake during the shooting of any movie but what if the sequence turns into reality and this is what Akshay Kumar revealed on ‘The Kapil Sharma Show’. Akshay shared that during a shot, Katrina Kaif had slapped him across the face.

Akshay and Katrina came to the show as special guests for the promotion of their film ‘Sooryavanshi’.

Kapil asked Katrina if there was ever a time when they had to do a retake in a shot: “While shooting with Akshay pajji in ‘Sooryavanshi’ you romanced and slapped him as well. Which scene had more retakes?”

Katrina replied to this, saying: “There was no retake in the slapping scene, it was shot at one go.” Akshay continued: “It happened in reality. Because the gaps can be seen in a shot, she slapped me in reality.”

Kapil then asked if romantic scenes required more retakes. Katrina Kaif responded that was not the case: “We don’t do much retakes in romantic scenes as me and Akshay have perfect tuning,” said Katrina.

Akshay Kumar said that they have done some 7 or 8 films together, but his co-star disagreed and said six. She then counted the movies. Akshay Kumar later said they did 6¼ films together!

‘The Kapil Sharma Show’ airs on Sony Entertainment Television.

Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor make their relationship official

Mumbai– While the world was absorbed in the festivities and lights of Diwali, Ali Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor gave their fans a spellbinding surprise as they went official with their relationship.

The two earlier have been rumoured to be dating with Alia also being a part of many gatherings of the Kapoor family but, it has either been under the wraps or hasn’t been stated explicitly. But, Alia’s post on Diwali put all rumours to rest.

The actress took to her Instagram as she shared a few pictures on the occasion of Diwali. She captioned the first set of pictures as, “Some light…Happy Diwali”.

However, it was the next picture that the fans left pleasantly surprised. The actress put up a picture of herself hugging Ranbir with both of them smiling ear-to-ear. Taking the thread from her last caption, she wrote, “& some love .. Happy Diwali”.

Both Ranbir and Alia chose to don the shades of blue on the festive occasion. Many film personalities like Jacqueline Fernandez, Zoya Akhtar and Anaita Shroff Adajania put up love reactions under the couple’s picture.

With the actors going official about their relationship, it won’t be too long before the wedding bells start ringing for them.

Anil Kapoor on ‘Lamhe’: Glad I took a leap of faith

Mumbai– Late filmmaker Yash Chopra’s movie ‘Lamhe’, starring late veteran star Sridevi, has completed 30 years of its release. Actor Anil Kapoor says he is glad that he took the leap of faith and decided to be a part of this iconic film.

Anil took to Instagram, where he shared a string of pictures from the film. One even features Sridevi.

“Celebrating 30 years of Yash Chopra’s best ‘Lamhe’…So glad I took the leap of faith and decided to be a part of this iconic film. #30yearsofLamhe,” he wrote as the caption.

‘Lamhe’ released in 1991. In the film, Viren falls for Pallavi, but she marries Siddharth. The couple dies, leaving behind their daughter, who grows up to look just like her mother and falls in love with Viren.

The film marked the second collaboration between Sridevi and Chopra.

Currently, Anil is busy shooting for ‘Jug Jugg Jeeyo’, which also stars Varun Dhawan, Neetu Kapoor and Kiara Advani.

Akshay Kumar: ‘Sooryavanshi’ is my ode to old-school action

Mumbai– Action star Akshay Kumar has revealed why his latest release ‘Sooryavanshi’ is special to him in more ways than one.

Akshay on Thursday shared a still from the film, which is directed by Rohit Shetty.

Sharing details about what makes this movie so special to him, Akshay wrote: “I’ve done a lot of action in my career…hanging from helicopters, jumping across buildings, crazy bike chases. ‘Sooryavanshi’ is special to me in more ways than one, it is my ode to that old-school action but on a grander scale.”

‘Sooryavanshi’ marks the fourth instalment of filmmaker Shetty’s cop universe after ‘Singham’ franchise and ‘Simmba’.

The film stars Akshay as Anti-Terrorism Squad chief DCP Veer Sooryavanshi and also features Katrina Kaif and Jackie Shroff.

The film revolves around Veer Sooryavanshi, the chief of the Mumbai Anti-Terrorism Squad and his team who join forces with Inspector Sangram Bhalerao and DCP Bajirao Singham to stop a terrorist group planning to attack Mumbai. (IANS)