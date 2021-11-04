Bollywood Roundup: Malaika Arora, Bhumika Chawla, Akshay Kumar, and more…

Malaika Arora to be chief guest at Queen of World India launch event

Mumbai– The Queen of the World pageant celebrates glamour, confidence, and beauty. The event, which is set to be held in January 2022 in the USA, also promotes diversity and inclusion as it provides a platform to break the stereotypes of conventional age restrictions in the space of pageants.

The organisers have roped in Bollywood diva Malaika Arora as their chief guest for the India launch event.

Talking about the event, Malaika says, “‘I am extremely excited to be associated with the pageant and while I know it is quite a daunting task for all the ladies, I also know that the women of today are confident and that is something that always sets them apart. I am looking forward to knowing more about the delegates from India and I am sure that everyone will put their best foot forward.”

Salman is a very kind human being: Bhumika Chawla

Mumbai– Actress Bhumika Chawla made her Bollywood debut with Salman Khan-starrer ‘Tere Naam’ in 2003. The actress recalls shooting with Salman Khan and said that she never felt like a newbie on the set.

“‘Tere Naam’ was my debut Bollywood film and I had a very good experience. I remember we were shooting at the Birla temple, the daylight was fading out and I was taking a little extra time to do the shot. Salman was very supportive and he told everyone to let me do it the way I want to and to not put any pressure on me. Satish Kaushik ji even encouraged me a lot,” she said.

“Then when we were shooting in Manali and my mother was not well. Salman called the doctor himself and brought him to our room. He is a very kind and good human being. Throughout the shoot of the film he was very supportive. He was never in a hurry and would ask me to take my time,” she added.

The ‘Seetimaarr’ actress shared that with every new film of hers, she tries to do something different, and said: “I strongly feel if you keep repeating the same kind of character, the audience also gets bored. And if you don’t try new characters, then you don’t grow as an actor too, so I try to do different characters, even if it means just a little bit different.”

Mallika Sherawat had made a shocking statement some time back when she revealed that she missed out on a lot of roles because big actors wanted her to “compromise”. When asked if Bhumika too had a similar experience, she said: “I stopped watching news a while back and I am honestly not aware of what someone has said or done. But if Mallika Sherawat has said this then it must have happened with her. However, it did not happen to me.”

‘Sooryavanshi’ to get widest overseas release for an Indian film across the globe

Mumbai– The most-awaited Indian film of 2021, ‘Sooryavanshi’ helmed by ace director Rohit Shetty, and starring Akshay Kumar, Ajay Devgn, Ranveer Singh and Katrina Kaif, will be released worldwide on Friday, November 5.

It has sparked off global curiosity ahead of its debut across continents as a result of the extended wait. With 66 countries and 1,300 screens worldwide, this film has the largest international distribution for an Indian film.

Presented by Reliance Entertainment, the film is all set to establish extraordinary milestones in major global markets. In North America, ‘Sooryavanshi’ will be released on 520 screens in 490 locations. It will be shown on 137 screens in the UAE and 107 screens in Australia, marking a historic first.

‘Sooryavanshi’ has 158 locations across Europe where it will be released. The much-anticipated Hindi film will be shown on 29 screens in France, 36 in Germany, 20 in Spain and 19 in Italy. Israel, Japan, Chile, Egypt, Iraq and Djibouti are among the new non-traditional countries where the film will be released.

Commenting on the release, producer-director Rohit Shetty said, “I have waited for a long time to release ‘Sooryavanshi’ on the big screen and it is heartening to get such a wide release across the world. I hope and pray the audience will enjoy watching it in the cinemas with family and friends this festive season.”

(Produced by Rohit Shetty Picturez in association with Dharma Productions and Cape of Good Films, and presented by Reliance Entertainment, ‘Sooryavanshi’ is being released worldwide November 5.)

Ram Charan and director Shankar wrap up first schedule of ‘RC15’

Hyderabad– Telugu actor Ram Charan is working under Shankar Shanmugham, who is one of the most popular directors of Indian cinema. The anticipation around the movie is obvious, considering the magnitude of this much-awaited combination.

The makers of ‘RC15’ (Tentatively titled) had planned a shooting schedule, which is now wrapped up. It is reported that Ram Charan and his team have wrapped up the first schedule of shooting in Pune, Satara, and Phalton. The sources report that the team has shot some adrenaline-pumping sequences, which would probably stand as the highlight from this upcoming movie. The whole cast and crew led by Shankar, merrily pose for the pictures after a successful schedule.

This untitled movie marks the second collaboration of Kiara Advani with Ram Charan Tej after the movie ‘Vinaya Vidheya Rama’. Actors Advani, Jayaram, Anjali, Sunil, Srikanth, and Naveen Chandra are to appear in significant roles in the movie.

Since this is the 50th venture of Dil Raju’s Sri Venkateswara Creations, the producer has invested a huge budget. The yet-to-be-titled movie is being made in multiple languages.

S.S. Thaman composes the music, while the lyrics are penned by Ramjogaya Sastry, Ananth Sreeram. The dialogues are by Sai Madhav Burra. Tirru is wielding the camera, while Anbariv is handling the choreography. It is produced by ‘Dil’ Raju and Shirish and presented by Anitha.

Mahesh Babu steps back from Sankranthi release race

Hyderabad– Tollywood superstar Mahesh Babu’s upcoming movie titled ‘Sarkaru Vaari Paata’ has backed off from the Sankranthi race. The movie was supposed to hit the screens worldwide during Makar Sankranthi, 2022. But the makers have come up with a fresh release date.

Helmed by Parasuram Petla, the movie ‘Sarkaru Vaari Paata’ is slated for its huge release on April 1, 2022. ‘Sarkaru Vaari Paata’ was supposed to compete with the much-hyped Telugu releases – ‘Bheemla Nayak’, ‘RRR’, and ‘Bangarraju’, which are all slated for their releases in January 2022.

As the hype around this release is huge, Tollywood trade analysts believe that the makers have taken the right decision so as to release this movie during the Ugadi festival, rather than releasing it along with other biggies during Sankranthi, considering the heavy competition from the other movies.

‘Sarkaru Vaari Paata’ has completed its shooting schedule in Spain. Starring Keerthy Suresh as the female lead, the movie is expected to be an out-and-out commercial drama, with all the other aspects of entertainment imbibed in it.

‘Sarkaru Vaari Paata’ is jointly produced by Naveen Yerneni, Y. Ravi Shankar, Ram Achanta, and Gopichand Achanta under Mythri Movie Makers, GMB Entertainment, and 14 Reels Plus banners. With Thaman rendering the soundtracks for the film, R. Madhi is the head of the cinematography. Marthand K. Venkatesh is the editor, while A.S. Prakash is the art director. (IANS)