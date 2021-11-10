Bollywood Roundup: Kajal Pisal, Yaaneea Bharadwaj, Kriti Sanon, and more…

Kajal Pisal on playing an antagonist in ‘Sirf Tum’

Mumbai– Actress Kajal Pisal, who was last seen in TV show ‘Durga Mata Ki Chhaya’ will now be seen playing an antagonist in upcoming drama ‘Sirf Tum’ which stars Vivian Dsena and Eisha Singh as the leads.

She says, “I’m excited to return back with Rashmi Sharma Telefilms. I’m trying something new, earlier I played grey but this one seems fresh and interesting to me. My audience will see a new me onscreen. I will be seen playing a young and fashionable women in the show.”

Kajal will be seen playing stepmother to Vivian’s character. “At a point to sustain here in the TV industry, I always knew such roles are going to come my way and I’m really not afraid about it. I’m fine till I’m getting to act and I’m an important part of the show. I just see to my screen time on screen. Gone is the time when people remembered you with your on screen name.”

Kajal is known for featuring in popular shows like ‘Bade Achhe Lagte Hain’, ‘Saath Nibhaana Saathiya’ and ‘Naagin 5’, among others.

Yaaneea Bharadwaj is a very happy ‘Chhorrii’

Mumbai– Yaaneea Bharadwaj, who made a mark in the series ‘Made In Heaven’, will soon be seen in the horror film ‘Chhorrii’. The appreciation for the recently released teaser of the film has left the actress overwhelmed.

Talking about the response to the teaser, she says, “I am so glad to see the amount of love people have showered on the teaser of ‘Chhorrii’, it feels great to see all your hard work being appreciated. I personally had a great time on the sets, working for an Abundantia film.”

Commenting about her experience of shooting the film, the actress adds, “During our shoot schedule of about 25 days in Bhopal, we had so much fun because the entire crew and team, from Vishal Furia sir to Mita ma’am, Nushrratt and everyone was really sweet fun to be around. And the best part was the food, we all used to look forward to the food breaks between our shoots because the food on the sets was so yummy.”

“I am really excited for everyone to watch the film and give it as much love as they have given to the teaser till now. I am very scared of horror films myself but I had an amazing time shooting for this one and I am sure the audience will enjoy watching it equally as much,” she concludes.

Kriti Sanon, looking uber cool, joins ‘Ganpath’ team in UK

Mumbai– Tiger Shroff once again left the audience stunned with his jaw-dropping action video from his under-production film ‘Ganapath’, a few days back. Cranking the excitement up a notch, Tiger’s co-star Kriti Sanon has now joined the film’s crew in the UK.

The actress shared a special video on her Instagram announcing her association with the film.

She captioned the video, “Shoot Mode on Super excited to start my #Ganapath journey as Jassi with full on action and loads of fun as I begin with the UK schedule.”

The video gives us a glimpse into Kriti Sanon’s intriguing character ‘Jassi’ in the film. Her look in the video has piqued the interest of fans. In the video, Kriti can be seen donning an uber-cool leather jacket as she races ahead on a bike with a humorous catch at the end.

The actress is all set to portray an action avatar during the film’s shoot which is currently underway in the UK. Kriti will be doing some high-octane action sequences in the film alongside Tiger Shroff.

‘Ganapath’ is a mega-budget dystopian thriller directed by Vikas Bahl and produced by Vashu Bhagnani, Vikas Bahl, Deepshikha Deshmukh, and Jackky Bhagnani. The film is slated to hit theatres in December, 2022.

Taapsee Pannu wraps up ‘Shabaash Mithu’ shoot

Mumbai– Taapsee Pannu is basking in the success of ‘Rashmi Rocket’ and the actress has wrapped up another film titled ‘Shabaash Mithu’, a biopic based on Indian women’s cricket captain Mithali Raj.

Taapsee took to her Instagram to share a few pictures from sets, she wrote, “8 ki thi jab kisi ne ek Sapna dikhaya tha, ki ek din ayega jab Cricket sirf gentleman’s game nahi hoga. Humaari bhi ek team hogi, ek pehchaan hogi…’Women in Blue’ Aa rahe hai hum…Jald hi…#ShabaashMithu ITS A FILM WRAP! Get ready to cheer for the World Cup 2022! #WomenInBlue”

The actress can be seen donning the Indian cricket team’s jersey as she has a moment of joy with her cast members. ‘Shabaash Mithu’ is directed by Srijit Mukherji with story penned by Priya Aven. In addition, Taapsee has an interesting slate of upcoming films like ‘Dobaaraa’, ‘Mishan Impossible’, ‘Loop Lapeta’ and her debut production ‘Blurr’.

Pooja Hegde resumes shoot for ‘Beast’ in Chennai

Mumbai– Actress Pooja Hegde has commenced shooting for her upcoming black comedy action film ‘Beast’ in Chennai. She says the Tamil audience has been so kind and enthusiastic about the film and that the excitement is mutual.

Pooja said: “The Tamil audience has been so kind and enthusiastic about ‘Beast’. The excitement is mutual. It’s great to be back in Chennai. It is like the epicentre of happening things in the state. The highlight of my stopover in Chennai is that its cuisine is a foodie’s dream.”

She added: “With the shoot of ‘Beast’ resuming, the viewers from here have been so connected with me online that the city feels like home. We are working very hard to bring the audience a compelling film.”

Pooja will be stationed in Chennai for over a couple of days. The film marks her return to Tamil cinema after ‘Mugamoodi’.

However, not much has been revealed about the character she will be essaying in the Nelson Dilipkumar directorial.

Her forthcoming films include ‘Acharya’ with Ram Charan and Chiranjeevi, ‘Radhe Shyam’ with Prabhas, ‘SSMB28’ opposite Mahesh Babu, ‘Cirkus’ with Ranveer Singh, and ‘Bhaijaan’ with Salman Khan. (IANS)