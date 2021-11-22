Bollywood Roundup: Guneet Sharma, Sonia Rathee, Raj Babbar, and more…

‘Punjabi munda’ Guneet Sharma stars in ‘Tere Dil Vich Rehn De’

Mumbai– Actor Guneet Sharma, who is known for his shows like ‘Hero: Gayab Mode On’ and ‘Alladin: Naam Toh Suna Hoga’, is all set to play the character of a simple and soft-hearted man in ‘Tere Dil Vich Rehn De’.

Talking about his character, Guneet reveals: “I am playing a parallel lead role in this show. My character in the show is known by the name of ‘Amreek’. He is a disciplined family guy. It is going to be a love track where ‘Amreek’ will fall in love with a girl named ‘Preet’.”

He further adds: “This show is going to entertain the audience for sure. It will have a lot of love twists in it. I am sure that the audience will love watching this entire mixed climax. I am super excited and grateful to be a part of this Punjabi show. However, it’s the first Punjabi series I am doing. But I am absolutely loving this because I also belong to Jalandhar so I can say that Punjabi is in my blood.”

‘Tere Dil Vich Rehn De’ starts from November 22 at 6:30 p.m. on Zee Punjabi.

Sonia Rathee on sharing screen space with Madhavan in web series ‘Decoupled’

Mumbai– Actress Sonia Rathee, who became popular with her on-screen character of ‘Rumi Desai’ in ‘Broken But Beautiful 3’ opposite late actor Sidharth Shukla, will soon be seen in the upcoming web series ‘Decoupled’.

It features R. Madhavan and ‘Sacred Games’ actress Surveen Chawla in lead roles.

With the trailer released recently, Sonia is keen to see the response of audience and also she is elated to share screen space with Madhavan, who is playing the role of a writer ‘Arya Iyer’.

Sonia, who shares about her working experience with Madhavan in ‘Decoupled’: “We shot this about a year ago, so technically he was the first actor I ever shared screen space with and I wouldn’t have had it any other way. He’s an incredible actor and there was just so much to learn from him. It was a beautiful experience to work with someone who is as kind and talented as him and the learning from this experience is something that I will forever hold on to.”

Sonia is currently shooting in London for her next film ‘Tara vs Bilal’ which is being produced by John Abraham Productions.

‘Decoupled’ will be released on December 17 on Netflix.

Raj Babbar: Preparation for roles is more meticulous these days

Mumbai– Raj Babbar will be soon seen in Habib Faisal’s ‘Dil Bekarar’, along with Poonam Dhillon, Padmini Kolhapure, Sahher Bambba, Akshay Oberoi, Medha Shankar and Sukhmani Sadana.

The veteran actor recently shared his thoughts on the changes that the Indian film industry has gone through.

Talking about the approach to the characters, Babbar said, “For actors in today’s era, the preparation for roles is more meticulous – there are workshops and readings. Rehearsals are more rigorous. There is more scope for various specialisations like costumes, lights, direction etc.”

He draws a comparison to the era of the 80s as he says, “In the 80s, our families on sets were relatively smaller and our rehearsals were not as detailed. It was not that era’s fault, but with time everything has evolved so much better and these changes were much needed; we have welcomed them happily.”

Babbar lauds his co-actors in ‘Dil Bekarar’, as he says, “When I learnt that Sahher Bambba and Akshay Oberoi were a part of the series too, I was excited and looking forward to working with them. I already watched their previous work and the energy they bring to the table is impeccable. Everytime Padmini Kolhapure enters the screen everyone only looks at her. She is a supremely talented actor and her performance will keep everyone hooked.”

Vandana Khandelwal says ‘no’ to singing lyrics with double meanings

Mumbai– Vandana Khandelwal started writing songs as well as stories in 2016. Some of her popular creations include ‘Dil Ko Mere’, ‘Judaai’, ‘Wajah’ and ‘Dim Dim Light’.

“The simplicity and complexity of human emotions, which is a beautiful contradiction inspires me to write. I take inspiration from what is happening around me. Earlier I used to write in my diary, but since I have such a hectic schedule it becomes more convenient to pen down everything on the phone plus it’s easy to save and share,” she reveals about her work life.

For the last one and a half years, the web boom has been undeniable. “I have already written one short film that will be released on an OTT platform soon. Other than that I am working on a couple of other web projects,” adds Vandana, who really liked the songs from the movie ‘Shershaah’, “I am a hopeless romantic so it’s my kind of music.”

Sharing her opinion on double meaning lyrics, she says: “Personally, that’s not my taste in songs but if the audiences love these songs, it’s up to them. We create content for the people so they are the best judge of it.”

Meanwhile, Vandana also has plans to put down her thoughts on life someday. “I always wanted to write a book. It will be like a collection of all my life experiences,” she concludes. (IANS)