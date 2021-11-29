Bollywood Roundup: Ayushmann Khurrana, Sushmita Sen, Mehreen Pirzada, and more…

Ayushmann Khurrana: ‘Money Heist’ rightfully found prominent place in pop culture

Mumbai– Bollywood star Ayushmann Khurrana has confessed his love for the popular Spanish series ‘Money Heist’ and has paid homage to his favourite character ‘Professor’ played by Sergio Marquina.

In a fun take, the star paid homage to the famed ‘Professor’ character, launching the #IndiaBoleCiao Fan Contest allowing fans to capture and share their love for the series. Ayushmann is also seen singing his own rendition of the classic ‘Bella Ciao’ on the piano.

Ayushmann said: “Over time, I’ve become a huge fan of ‘Money Heist’ and it’s rightfully found a prominent place in pop culture. Getting to work on this unique project has been special given my fondness for the series as well as the ‘Professor’.”

The Bollywood actor feels disappointed as the Netflix show is coming to an end as the the final five episodes of ‘Money Heist Part 5: Volume 2’ will premiere on December 3 on Netflix.

Ayushmann added: “The characters give us an immersive experience and you feel completely invested in their journey throughout the series. While I’m super excited for the finale, it’s definitely disappointing that this heist is coming to an end.”

Sushmita Sen on shooting ‘Aarya’ during pandemic: We’ve become lockdown specialists

Mumbai– Ram Madhavni’s ‘Aarya’ has emerged as one of the most gripping crime thrillers. An official adaption of the hit Dutch series ‘Penoza’, the Sushmita Sen-starrer is returning with its second season.

The lead character will become more fierce after spiralling into dark alleys of the crime world. Interestingly both the seasons were shot during the pandemic with the entire crew shielding themselves inside a bio bubble.

Sushmita recently spoke about the experience of working during lockdowns and how everyone pulled off both the seasons with clinical precision, she said, “We’ve become lockdown specialists now! We either release during a lockdown or shoot during it, that’s our new thing. When we completed the shoot for ‘Aarya 2’, on our farewell, we said how blessed we were to be working during the pandemic.”

She credits the incredible teamwork behind the successful culmination, as she adds, “There were so many people who had to sit at home, but this is also a nice culmination of teamwork. We had Disney+ Hotstar, Ram Madhvani, the entire crew and the cast together. Everyone just pulled in following the rules and making it possible.”

Sharing her experience of working in a bio bubble, the actress says, “My God! The very definition of a bubble is now etched in my mind forever. For any crew member to work in a PPE kit, covered from head to toe for 10 hours a day is seriously tough.”

Mehreen Pirzada likely to be cast in Nagarjuna’s ‘The Ghost’

Hyderabad– Akkineni Nagarjuna’s upcoming movie ‘The Ghost’ is being helmed by Praveen Sattaru. With two schedules of shooting wrapped up, the makers of ‘The Ghost’ are still uncertain on whom to cast opposite Nagarjuna in an important role.

Months ago, actress Kajal Aggarwal walked out of the project, citing personal reasons. After that, there were reports that actress Ileana D’Cruz would step into her shoes, which turned out to be false. From the close sources, it is learned that Mehreen Pirzada has joined the team of this upcoming movie, which is billed to be a thriller.

The makers are to soon make an official announcement regarding the same. Mehreen, who has been part of films like ‘Manchi Rojulochaie’ recently, is busy with her upcoming movie ‘F3’, starring Venkatesh and Varun Tej.

Director Praveen Sataaru, who got instant fame with his thriller ‘Garuda Vega’ seems to be quite confident of this movie. ‘The Ghost’ has Gul Panag and Anikha Surendran in key roles.

Two schedules of ‘The Ghost’ have already been wrapped up and a new schedule will be rolled out soon. Nagarjuna, who is currently busy with his upcoming family entertainer ‘Bangarraju’, will soon join the sets of ‘The Ghost’.

Vivek Oberoi shares what his parents think about his work as an actor

Mumbai– The upcoming season of ‘Inside Edge 3’ will showcase Vivek Oberoi’s character of Vikrant Dhawan seeking revenge from his mentor, who cut him loose in Season 1.

The actor, who has been getting rave reviews for his portrayal of the character, revealed as to what his parents think of his performance in the series.

Talking about his mother Yashodhara Oberoi’s opinion about his work, the actor said, “My maa is my biggest supporter and die-hard fan. However, she is yet to watch the second or third episode of season one. The reason being, she can’t see her son as the meanie that he is in ‘Inside Edge'”.

Meanwhile, Vivek Oberoi’s father, the veteran actor Suresh Oberoi has watched all the episodes of both the seasons. Sharing as to what his father thinks of his work, Vivek adds, “Unlike my mother, my father is my biggest critic. While he is supportive of my work, given the fact that he is one of the finest actors in the industry, he also views my work through a critical prism.”

“I look forward to his feedback and his words have always stood me in good stead in the long run. As for my turn as Vikrant Dhawan, I think my father liked my portrayal. My performance is inspired by his role in the 1981 film ‘Shradhanjali’ which won him innumerable awards during that time. The negative character he essayed in that film had an easy, cool and smiling demeanour, unlike the villains of the times who wore their villainy on their sleeves”, he concluded.

Salman tries his hand at ‘charkha’ in Sabarmati Ashram

Mumbai– Bollywood superstar Salman Khan is currently in Ahmedabad to promote his latest release ‘Antim: The Final Truth’. He even visited the famous Sabarmati Ashram.

The actor was pictured on Monday at the Sabarmati Ashram and even tried his hands at the spinning wheel or ‘charkha’.

The superstar looked dapper in jeans paired with a light green T-shirt. In the pictures obtained, the ‘Dabangg’ star can be seen sitting on the floor and observing how a charkha works. He then tries himself at spinning it.

He was also seen writing a special message in the guest book.

‘Antim: The Final Truth’ marks the return of Salman Khan on the silver screen after a long wait of two years. The megastar earlier was seen in ‘Radhe’ which had a hybrid release divided over OTT and a theatrical release outside of India.

‘Antim: The Final Truth’ starring Salman Khan, Aayush Sharma and Mahima Makwana is directed by Mahesh Manjrekar, produced by Salma Khan, and presented by Salman Khan Films. (IANS)