New Delhi–Adani expects to be the worlds largest renewable energy company without any caveat – and it has committed $70 billion over the next decade to make this happen, Adani Group Chairman Gautam Adani said on Thursday.

"There is no other company that has yet made so large a bet on developing its sustainability infrastructure.

“We, therefore, believe the combination of our renewable capacity and the size of our investment makes us the leader among all global companies in the effort to produce cheap green electricity and green hydrogen. The global consensus appears to be that green hydrogen will be a boon to infrastructure. It is a miracle fuel and a miracle feedstock,” Adani said.

Given India’s exponential growth in renewables, producing green hydrogen cheaply could transform India into a net exporter of green energy. Imagine that — an India no longer having to rely on imported fossil fuels, an India no longer exposed to the price fluctuations of international markets, an India that achieves fuel independence. This is what we want to help make happen in our country, Adani said.

He added that to that end, the Adani Group is also making major investments in digital infrastructure. Data centres, cloud computing, and artificial intelligence vastly improve our access to information, real-time data, and energy efficiency.

Science today needs massive computing capabilities and computing capabilities need cloudbased data centres and data centres consume enormous quantities of energy.

“We believe that India’s exponential growth in renewables capacity and our ability to eventually produce clean electricity will make us the greenest choice to warehouse not just India’s but perhaps much of the world’s data – and aligned with the ‘one sun, one world, one grid’ principle recently outlined at COP 26,” Adani added.