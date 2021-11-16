AAPI Announces 40th Annual Convention In San Antonio, TX In June 2022

San Antonio, TX–The 40th American Association of Physicians of Indian origin (AAPI) Annual Convention and Scientific Sessions will be held from June 23-26, 2022 in San Antonio, Texas,” announced AAPI President Dr. Anupama Gotimukula.

In her remarks, Dr. Gotimukula, the 4th woman President of AAPI in the history of AAPI, provided a brief history of AAPI, stating how AAPI’s mission has evolved in the past 40 years.

“Today, AAPI is strong representing over 100,000 Indian American physicians, 130 local Chapters, who make up of 10% of total physicians in the US and nearly 50% of International Medical Graduates, rooted in every corner of the nation, who serve every 7th patient in the US. We are proud of our achievements and our contributions to the healthcare industry and the millions of people we serve,” she said.

“We invite you to the AAPI 40th Annual Convention in the beautiful city of San Antonio, Texas,” said Dr. Jayesh Shah, past President of AAPI and Chair of AAPI Convention 2022.

Welcoming the delegates to his “Home city of San Antonio,” which is hosting the 2nd national convention, Dr. Shah said, “We have convened a fantastic group of people to meet the needs of the 2022 convention and are very excited about this year. Please reach out to any one of the representatives from the San Antonio team with questions or comments.”

The convention will be held at the Henry B. Gonzales Convention Center in San Antonio, TX located on the River Walk. This world-class facility will afford an intimate setting that will facilitate our ability to convey cutting-edge research and CME, promote business relationships, and display ethnic items. Vendor satisfaction and comfort are our top priorities.

Dr. Shah introduced the team of Convention Committee members, including Venky Adivi, Chief Executive Officer of the Convention; Dr. Aruna Venkatesh, Convention Treasurer; Dr. Vijay Koli, Past President of AAPI & Convention Advisor; Dr. Rajam Ramamurthy, Convention Advisor; Dr. Rajeev Suri, President of TIPS & Co-Chair of the Convention, Dr. Shankar Sanka, Co-Chair of the Convention; Dr. Hetal Nayak, Co-Chair of the Convention; Kiran Cheruku, Co-Chair of the Convention; and Chief Operating Officers, R. Reddy Yeluru and Ram Joolukuntla.

In his felicitation address, Aseem Mahajan, Consul General of India in Houston, said, “Honored to be part of the virtual Curtain Raiser.” Mr. Mahajan referred to the significance of “India and the United States, the two most vibrant democracies, representing two great multicultural societies with shared values, who are natural partners” working together in several areas of interest to both the nations. Pointing to the immense opportunities for collaboration in healthcare between the US and India, as India is working towards “Expanding on the MedTech sector for global presence & position India as a global hub for medical devices, an attractive destination for medical devices by encouraging manufacturing, innovation, and R&D based on emerging technological landscapes, and transforming India into a hub for medical devices & emerge as the “diagnostic capital” of the world.”

Welcoming AAPI delegates to San Antonio, the mayor of the City, Mr. Ron Nirenberg said, “2022 is most exciting time to be in San Antonio, which hosts one of the largest Diwali celebrations in the United States. We are honored to host the largest gathering of Indian American physicians in our vibrant city, home to some of the best healthcare facilities in the nation.”

Confirming his presence at the Convention, “Little Master” Sunil Gavaskar told AAPI members as being part of the “greatest profession in the world,” and said, “It’s a unique honor to be part of the important AAPI convention in Texas. I am looking forward to meeting you all in Texas.” Mr. Gavakar referred to his association with the “Heart to Heart Foundation” and how the Foundation is touching many hearts around the world.

“Our physician members have worked very hard during the covid 19 pandemic as the 2022 convention is a perfect time to heal the healers with a special focus on wellness,” said Dr. Jayesh Shah. Accordingly, some of the major themes at the convention include: Yoga and Meditation practices, Welcome kit with books & self-care supplies, A Personal Reflexology Session, Take home wellness routine, Ailment based yoga therapy sessions, Workshop on Spiritual well-being, Book talk with Yoga Gurus, including on the science of Yoga & Lifestyle medicine, as well as a unique opportunity to visit first of its kind in San Antonio, Aum Ashram as part of the Wellness session.

In addition to colorful entertainment, exquisite authentic Indian cuisine, esteemed yoga gurus and experts, who are planned to share their wisdom and leading the Wellness Sessions include: Paramguru Sharatha Jois, Sadhvi Bhagawati, Saraswati Eddie Stern, Dr. Sat Bir Khalsa, Dr. Dilip Sarkar, Dr. Pankaj Vij, and Dr. Param Dedhia.

The American Association of Physicians of Indian Origin Convention offers an exciting venue to interact with leading physicians, health professionals, academicians, and scientists of Indian origin. The physicians and healthcare professionals from across the country will convene and participate in the scholarly exchange of medical advances, to develop health policy agendas, and to encourage legislative priorities in the coming year.

Planned to have a limited number of attendance due to the ongoing covid pandemic and taking into account the safety of the participants, including Physicians, Academicians, Researchers and Medical students, “The annual convention offers extensive academic presentations, recognition of achievements and achievers, and professional networking at the alumni and evening social events,” Dr. Gotimukula added. For more information, please visit: www.aapiconvention.org and www.aapiusa.org