A last minute style guide to help men get it right this Diwali

New Delhi– Take the guesswork out of your festive outfits with these must-have outfits bookmarked to salvage your last minute style. This Dhanteras and Diwali, if you havent planned your outfit yet these last-minute ideas by fashion designer Raghavendra Rathore can definitely up your game.

Right from pairing the old printed shirts to simple cotton kurtas, these tips are the perfect answer for festive dressing and give the young Indian man the ability to stay close to his roots and appreciate one’s heritage with a modern twist. Presenting the perfect opportunity to spend this festive season in style. From all-nighter card parties, Dhanteras and Diwali, try out these last-minute savers:

Making a case for wearing prints

Prints are always mood-lifters. Pair the Entomology insect print vibrantly printed waistcoat in linen with the “U” Cut Short Kurta. Make it a clean-cut yet playful affair by finishing it off with the stylised Tapered Pants – a detailed tapered cotton pant; a perfect combination for solid or printed tops.

A Red Hot Affair

Statement-making as they come, the Entomology Angular Bandhgala is a bold coloured linen-silk bandhgala jacket with a diagonal twist. Pair it with an eye-catching Pintucked Yoke short asymmetric kurta and stylised tapered pants.

The perfect Diwali Puja outfit

Bringing divine comfort into your puja style with the Modern Prince Crossover Kurta; The linear printed cotton kurta has an off-centre button placket with the long-short hem style. The distinctive linear print on the kurta adds character to this look. It has a comfortable feel paired with detailed tapered cotton pants.

The multi-use investment

Presenting a winning outfit that would work on multiple occasions. Dress Sharp with the Shweth aur Shyam Printed Off Center Overlap Bandhgala, a printed cotton bandhgala in a dark charcoal grey black tone with a long-short hem that exemplifies sharpness in the cut. Paired with the Godet Shirt Kurta and a Stylized detailed Tapered Pant, this outfit also comes in handy at a friend’s wedding in the future.

King of hearts

Ace your next Diwali cards party with the Ranthambore Printed Double Breasted Waistcoat that features a signature linear print reinventing Indo-Western styling. Pair it with the Front Open Shirt Kurta; the sleeves have cuff detailing and the band collar style with side slits. Paired with solid tapered pants to win hearts and hands at the table. (IANS)