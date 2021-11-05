5 winterized rum cocktails for the season!

New Delhi– It’s that time of year when we want some cosy comfort in the chilly weather. Our favourite winter hideaway — the molasses-like sweetness of rum lends itself to this cocktail. It’s a great match for the types of drinks we’re drinking when the weather cools down. Cocktail expert Dushyant Tanwar of Monika Enterprises has prepared a list of our favourite cool-weather rum cocktail recipes. It’s time to make a move.

RUM MACCHIATO

Ingredients:

Diplomatico Planas – 40 ml

Coconut milk – 30 ml

Espresso – 40 ml

Walnut/Almond syrup – 10 ml

Method:

Add all ingredients to a shaker, shake vigorously and pour into a coffee mug. Garnish with chocolate powder.

THE PERFECT STORM

Ingredients:

Kraken Black Spiced Rum – 50ml

Ginger Ale – 150 ml

Lime Wedge – 1 No.

Method:

Combine all ingredients in a glass filled with ice. Stir to mix and enjoy!

RUM MULE

Ingredients:

50ml Mantuano

100ml ginger beer

10ml Lime Juice

Ice

Method:

In a highball glass, combine all of the ingredients, swirl with a stirrer, and top with ice.

XO OLD FASHIONED

Ingredients:

Diplomatico Reserva Exclusiva – 50 ml

Rich simple syrup – 1 Bar spoon

Chocolate bitters – 3 dashes

Method:

Stir all ingredients in a chilled mixing glass. Strain into a chilled cocktail glass or a rocks glass with ice. Garnish with an orange twist.

BLACK MOJITO

Ingredients:

Kraken Black Spiced Rum – 50ml

Mint Leaves – 6-8 No.

Lime Wedge – 6-8 No.

Sugar Syrup (2:1) – 20ml

Soda Water – 50-60ml

Method:

Muddle the Lime and the sugar together. Clap the mint leaves and add to the glass. Add the Kraken and stir together with cracked ice. Top up with soda. (IANS)

