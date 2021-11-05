5 winterized rum cocktails for the season!

New Delhi– It’s that time of year when we want some cosy comfort in the chilly weather. Our favourite winter hideaway — the molasses-like sweetness of rum lends itself to this cocktail. It’s a great match for the types of drinks we’re drinking when the weather cools down. Cocktail expert Dushyant Tanwar of Monika Enterprises has prepared a list of our favourite cool-weather rum cocktail recipes. It’s time to make a move.
RUM MACCHIATO
Ingredients:
Diplomatico Planas – 40 ml
Coconut milk – 30 ml
Espresso – 40 ml
Walnut/Almond syrup – 10 ml
Method:
Add all ingredients to a shaker, shake vigorously and pour into a coffee mug. Garnish with chocolate powder.
THE PERFECT STORM
Ingredients:
Kraken Black Spiced Rum – 50ml
Ginger Ale – 150 ml
Lime Wedge – 1 No.
Method:
Combine all ingredients in a glass filled with ice. Stir to mix and enjoy!
RUM MULE
Ingredients:
50ml Mantuano
100ml ginger beer
10ml Lime Juice
Ice
Method:
In a highball glass, combine all of the ingredients, swirl with a stirrer, and top with ice.
XO OLD FASHIONED
Ingredients:
Diplomatico Reserva Exclusiva – 50 ml
Rich simple syrup – 1 Bar spoon
Chocolate bitters – 3 dashes
Method:
Stir all ingredients in a chilled mixing glass. Strain into a chilled cocktail glass or a rocks glass with ice. Garnish with an orange twist.
BLACK MOJITO
Ingredients:
Kraken Black Spiced Rum – 50ml
Mint Leaves – 6-8 No.
Lime Wedge – 6-8 No.
Sugar Syrup (2:1) – 20ml
Soda Water – 50-60ml
Method:
Muddle the Lime and the sugar together. Clap the mint leaves and add to the glass. Add the Kraken and stir together with cracked ice. Top up with soda. (IANS)