Tory Burch launches in India

New Delhi– Tory Burch in partnership with Reliance Brands Limited (RBL) opened its exclusive boutique at DLF Emporio, New Delhi. It is the brand’s first location in India and features a wide assortment of the collection including shoes, bags, ready-to-wear and accessories.

Tory Burch, Executive Chairman and Chief Creative Officer, said: “India is a constant source of inspiration for me. I have visited many times over the years and have always felt a deep affinity toward the Indian culture and people. Having a brand presence in this extraordinary country has been a dream of mine and I am thrilled to be partnering with RBL, a leader in fashion and luxury in the region.”

The new boutique continues the brand’s global expansion in a market where the brand already has loyal Indian customers who have been shopping the collection while travelling around the world.

The store’s facade is distinguished by large floor-to-ceiling windows featuring mannequins in designs from the Fall Winter 2021 collection. In keeping with all Tory Burch locations, the interior has an inviting, residential feel. Oak panel walls, cane tables and aged brass etageres offer a neutral backdrop for a sophisticated mix of furnishings, including a blue bamboo-pattern wallcovering, leopard rugs and a floral couch.

Darshan Mehta, Managing Director of Reliance Brands Ltd (RBL), said: “Tory Burch’s unique design sensibility, the now-iconic T logo and easy-to-wear collection resonates with the modern Indian woman. There is already a growing tribe of discerning Indian women who don’t just own the brand, they love it! The Reliance Brands team is both humbled and excited to partner with Tory Burch in India.”

Tory Burch launched in 2004 with a small boutique in Manhattan’s Nolita neighbourhood and the designer’s classic but bohemian aesthetic resonated with tastemakers from the very beginning and, over the past decade, the company has grown into a global brand. Art, music, travel, interiors and the designer’s own stylish parents are inspirations for the collection. (IANS)