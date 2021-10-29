Stories of hope this Diwali

New Delhi– Taking the festive spirit ahead, Bollywood actresses Shradha Kapoor, Shruti Haasan and musician Darshan Raval among others, shared their stories of hope and resilience in a new Diwali Campaign for OPPO.

Celebrating the spirit of new beginnings, this leading smart device brand launched the campaign with a heart-touching film that sends out a message of hope and positivity. The film beautifully captures human emotions and emphasizes that hope reigns supreme, and this Diwali is all about caring, sharing and giving.

ï¿½Light-up New Beginnings’ features positive stories that we can relate to. For instance, Shradha Kapoor shared glimpses of the time she is spending with friends, family and pets, stories from her vacations and much more.

Similarly, musician Darshan Raval shared the special moments he spent celebrating festivals with his friends and family, his jam sessions, vacation to the mountains, etc. Shruti Haasan, also shared her moments of light, spent playing the piano, recording songs at her home, her on-stage performance and the quality time she spent with her family. (IANS)