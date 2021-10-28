Sip in the spooks

New Delhi– For those who need any excuse to celebrate, as if Diwali was not enough, there’s Halloween too! If you’re not into costume parties and themes, try these Halloween based cocktail recipes to celebrate the spooky mood curtesy Grover Zampa Vineyards.
SATANIC WINE SORBET
Ingredients
Grover Zampa La Reserve Red – 60ml
Grover Zampa Soiree Brut – 60ml
Soda – 30ml
Garnish – Brandied cherries
Ice – Pebble Ice
Method
Pour Grover Zampa La Reserve red wine in an old fashioned glass with pebble ice. Add soda and Grover Zampa Soiree Brut. Garnish it with Brandied cherries.
BLOODSUCKER
Ingredients
Grover Zampa Art Collection Shiraz – 120ml
Cold Brew Coffee – 60ml
Tonic Water – 90ml
Garnish – Orange Spiral
Ice – Cube ice
Method
Pour Grover Zampa Art Collection Cab Shiraz in a High ball glass. Add Cold bre coffee and tonic water. Garnish it with an orange spiral. Add cube ice on it.
SKELETON CHILLED
Ingredients
Grover Zampa Art Collection Sauvignon Blanc – 750ml
Sugar – 50gm
Orange peels – Only peels of 4 oranges
Method
Mix the ingredients and let it steep for 24 hours at room temperature. Serve it with ice cubes.
SPREE KILLER
Ingredients
Grover Zampa Art Collection Cab Shiraz – 30ml
Whisky – 50ml
Mulled wine Syrup – 15ml
Garnish – Orange peel
Method
Mix all the ingredients and stir it well. Garnish it with orange peel
ZOMBIE SWIZZLE
Ingredients
Grover Zampa La Reserve Fume Blanc – 90ml
Rum – 45ml
Fresh Orange Juice – 30ml
Fresh Pineapple Juice – 30ml
Aromatic Bitters – 2 dash
Ice – Pebble Ice
Garnish – Mint bouquet and Lime
Method
Pour the ingredients into a copper mug. Churn vigorously with a swizzle stick (or bar spoon) until frothing. (IANS)