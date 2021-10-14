Over 1,500 Attendees Have a Blast at the Gurjar’s First Ever Dandiya/Raas Garba Under the Stars in Reading

READING, MA– Gujarati Association of New England, a non-profit organization known as Gurjar, held its first Dandiya Under the Stars at the Reading High School football field on Oct. 9, from 5:30 pm to 10:00 pm, and over 1,500 attendees had a blast at the event.

Founded in 1977, Gurjar primarily focuses on cultural and educational and charitable activities.

“For the first time in history of Gurjar, we decided to do Garba outdoors: calling it Raas Garba Under the Stars,” said Eshani Shah, for former president of Gurjar and a long-term member. “So from Reading High Gym we moved it to Reading Football field. Definately a risk with unpredictable New England weather. But October 9 turned out to be a beautiful fall day with a little chill in the air we welcomed 1,500+ people all beautifully dressed full of excitement to finally celebrate Navratri after 2 years. This event like our other outdoor event in September The Heritage Day was a a super hit.”

Ms. Shah said that the pandemic has changed the dynamics of all events globally, but Gurjar hosted one of the best garbas ever.

Gurjar has been a pioneer in celebrating Navratri for the last 40+ years. In recent years, attendance at Gurjar events have risen significantly. Last year big crowd gatherings were not permitted due to COVID-19, but this year crowd restrictions were removed but mask mandates were in place.

Gurjar’s next event this year is Diwali on November 13th, another fun filled event with live band from India and Gujarati delicacies.