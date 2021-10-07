On a Respirator and Sitting on $28,000 in Bank, Indian American Forum for Political Education-MA Still Alive

BOSTON–Indian American Forum for Political Education-MA, once a vibrant and active Indian American organization that placed many students in important internships at government offices and at offices of national and local US Congressmen, has been on a respirator and is still alive, but without a formal leadership for the past two years.

In December 2019, IAFPE-MA appointed Dr. Monie Malhotra, MD and Gope Gidwani as interim caretakers of the organization until February 2020, with a planned election of a new president and other office bearers of the organization. But nothing has happened since then.

There were talks in the community that IAFPE-MA was going to shutdown for ever and was planning to donate its $28,000 to a similar non-profit organization.

“We did not close the organization,” Mr. Gidwani told INDIA New England News, adding that IAFPE-MA is planning to hold elections in November-December.

Dr. Malhotra said COVID-19 pandemic severely impacted IAFPE plans.

“There were more events planned, including for internships and a General Body meeting, but they had to be halted because of the health issue in regard to COVID,” Dr. Malhotra told INDIA New England News.

Kumkum Dilwali, who serves as the treasurer of the organization, could not be reached before the deadline.

Sonali Lappin, who was appointed acting president first and later was elected as President of the organization, resigned in 2019. Her term was scheduled to expire in January 2020. The position of the president has been vacant since then.

IAFPE lists the following as its team on its website:

Vacant: President

Vacant: President-elect

Monie Malhotra: Interim caretaker leader

Gope Gidwani: Interim caretaker leader

Kumkum Mathur Dilwali: Treasurer

Raminder Luther: Secretary

Prady Tewarie: Member-at-large.